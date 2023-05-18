GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – News comes in all forms and, sometimes, it dictates the pace of our day.

On Monday, a fire erupted at Treybrooke Apartments in Greenville. The fire reportedly started on the second floor and spread quickly.

Nobody was killed but many pets were injured and belongings were lost. Firefighters arrived on the scene after receiving the call around 8:50 a.m. Crews battled the fire, which impacted 24 units, before finally getting it under control. Members of the Red Oak Fire Department also assisted.

Erin Jenkins, our weekend anchor and daytime reporter was covering another story in Greene County when news broke of the fire. She responded quickly, was able to report live and give updates to our viewers.

In this video, Jenkins talks about what she saw, how places like East Carolina University, the Red Cross and the apartment complex are assisting those impacted and much more.