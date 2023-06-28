GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Avoid the heat and ticks, if you can.

On Monday, Erin Jenkins covered stories that both involve heat and the summer season. With so many people starting to hike during the summer, ticks can start to become a problem with the many diseases they carry.

Firefighters trying to stay cool in ENC heat

Tick season: ECU doctor shares what to watch for

The summer heat can also have the firefighters on heightened call, with temperatures playing a big part in how they approach fighting fires, responding to crashes and other things they have to deal with.

So how do firefighters prepare for the heat and the fires they have to fight?

In the interview, Erin goes into detail about tick season and how to avoid being bitten along with how firefighters stay hydrated when fighting fires.

View the video to find out more.