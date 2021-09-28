Reporter’s Notebook: FEMA sends EMS workers, ambulances to N.C.

Reporter's Notebook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporter Emily Cervarich tells us about FEMA sending EMS workers and ambulances to North Carolina.

Online Originals: FEMA assisting NC counties with EMS shortages

Cervarich also tells us why this is happening and if we could see more.

Catch up on What The Politics?!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV