ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Starting this Saturday (Sept. 4) the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will temporarily suspend its Saturday services at the 16 driver's license offices where services were available, to better protect customers and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Temporarily suspending Saturday hours will reduce potential COVID exposures, as examiners who work on Saturdays typically travel from several offices to work together in one office.