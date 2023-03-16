GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Alayna Verduyn enjoys helping eastern North Carolina residents get their day started with WNCT’s morning edition.

Verduyn, an Iowa native, started working as a morning anchor at WNCT in June 2022. Verduyn graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2022 with a major in broadcasting and a minor in theatre arts. During her time there, she gained awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

In this episode of Reporter’s Notebook, Alayna talks about her experience as an anchor, what’s it like to work the morning shift, and much more.

View the video above to find out more.