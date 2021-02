GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for our Thursday edition of Reporter’s Notebook as we welcome Julianne Dell to the 9 On Your Side family.

We discuss how her transition has been to North Carolina and what it’s likes being an “A.M. newser”.

You can watch Julianne on air 4:30-7:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.