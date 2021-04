GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS Jacksonville reporter Kayla Schmidt.

Kayla tells us all about this annual competition, designed to promote and spotlight the talent of local chefs, pastry chefs, and mixologists. They are all required to use North Carolina ingredients in their creations.

There are 48 chefs who will cook their way to the coveted titles of the NCRLA Chef of the Year and NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year.

