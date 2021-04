GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS digital reporter Kelci O’Donnell.

Kelci attended one of the events Wednesday for the Wounded Warriors Regional Marine Corp Trials. Normally an event hosting over 250 service members, this year the event will host around 100 service members to compete in smaller, regionalized groups to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

