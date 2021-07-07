Reporter’s Notebook: Madison Forsey talks power companies’ preperations ahead of Elsa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter and weekend evening anchor, Madison Forsey.

Madison spoke to local power companies about the types of preparations they are doing ahead of Elsa, which is expected to hit North Carolina by Thursday. Madison tells us ways you can stay safe in the event of downed power lines and power outages in your area.

