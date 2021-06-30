Reporter’s Notebook: Madison Forsey talks ‘You and 5-0’ program partnership with Kinston PD and local schools

Reporter's Notebook

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook where we chat with 9OYS reporter and weekend anchor Madison Forsey.

Madison goes in-depth into an ongoing project between Lenoir County Public Schools, an educational organization called “You & 5-0” and the Kinston Police Department that is designed to teach middle and high school students how to safely interact with law enforcement.

B.J. Council, the founder of You & 5-0, has made it her mission to inform youth of their personal rights, along with the proper protocol officers should follow when involved in a situation with a law enforcement officer.

Summer school session teaches safe interactions with law enforcement

