Reporter’s Notebook: Meet 9OYS Ryan Harper, digital reporter

Reporter's Notebook

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with new 9OYS digital reporter Ryan Harper. 

In this edition of Reporter’s Notebook, we introduce you to 9OYS newest digital reporter, Ryan Harper. Ryan tells us about the stories he is covering and what goes into finding, writing, and creating these stories for viewers. He also tells us a little bit about himself and how he came to work at WNCT. Say hello to 9OYS Ryan Harper! 

SEE RYAN’S STORIES:

NC Works holds job fair in Greenville for former QVC employees impacted by January facility fire
Local artist talks about new film, ‘Freedom of NC’

