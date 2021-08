GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join digital reporters Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich as they talk about their latest What The Politics?! podcast episode.

Victoria and Emily are joined by a returning guest, Dr. Peter Francia from East Carolina University. They discuss current events, the situation in Afghanistan, the 2022 midterm elections and more.

Click the above video to learn more from Victoria and Emily. Catch their podcast here.