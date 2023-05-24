GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WNCT has been taking a deeper look into the month.

In today’s fast-paced environment, it seems that we lose sight of how to better manage our mental health. Sarah Gray Barr has recently been covering multiple events featuring mental health and how to best deal with the stresses of day-to-day life, whether it be personal or work-related. One of them was an event ECU Health recently held.

In the interview, she speaks about how she wanted to tackle the subject, what was advice she heard from the experts at ECU Health and much more.

View the video to find out more.