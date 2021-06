What comes to mind when you think of celebrating Fourth of July? You may think of grilling outside, going to the beach, or setting off fireworks. While many people view these firework displays in awe, have you ever though about what they're made of and why so many of them are left in our parks and beaches after the holiday?

Most fireworks contain plastic, wood, cardboard, and lots of packaging, which commonly turn into marine debris when not thrown away. They can easily travel through rivers or sounds into the Atlantic.