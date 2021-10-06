Reporter’s Notebook: Victoria Holmes talks Hispanic Heritage Month events in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes.

Victoria tells us how one community outreach organization, AMEXCAN, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month here in the east with local events. The group is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Victoria also talks to us about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and honoring all the unique and amazing cultures here in the United States. We truly are a mixing pot of cultures, and it’s important to learn and celebrate the differences we all have.

Click here for more on the organization.

SEE VICTORIA’S STORY: