From toners to serums to moisturizers, there’s no shortage of skin care products that help address your skin issues. Face oils are relative newcomers, but they can be like magic elixirs for getting you a bright, smooth complexion.

Face oils come in different formulas, but have one thing in common: they’re made with ingredients that help the skin. Plant-based oils, antioxidants, retinols, hyaluronic acid, vitamins and amino acids are some of the ingredients you can expect to find in a quality face oil.

Benefits of face oils

Face oils may seem counterintuitive, since we’ve been warned about oil clogging our pores and wreaking havoc on our skin for years. But they can work with your skin’s natural oils to provide additional protection for the skin. Some face oils can actually minimize breakouts thanks to anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Face oils also help soften and hydrate, and some oils even offer anti-aging and antibacterial properties. It’s all about choosing the right oil for your skin type and issues.

Most popular face oils on Sephora below $40

Danessa Myricks Beauty Beauty Oil with Gold Leaf

Featuring a blend of jojoba, sunflower seed, squalane and sweet almond oils infused with gold leaf, this facial oil provides a radiant glow to the skin. It also helps moisturize and create a perfect base for your makeup application. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Made by a brand that’s been trusted since 1851, this rich oil is packed with plant-based oils that moisturize skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It may even improve skin’s elasticity with regular use. The mini-sized bottle is ideal for travel.

Josie Maran Infinity Cream Intensive Creamy Oil

In addition to argan oil, this oil is made with antioxidants and vitamins that nourish and protect skin. The creamy consistency makes it mess-free to apply. In addition to the face, it can be used all over the body and is great for hydrating lips. It’s cruelty-free.

Most popular face oils on Sephora for $40-$50

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Oil

This facial oil is chock full of super berry antioxidants from maqui, acai and goji berries that deliver instant hydration and leave your skin with a luminous glow. It absorbs quickly and helps brighten the skin with vitamin C, and works well for most skin types.

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

This multi-purpose oil offers excellent hydration for not only your face but your hair and nails, too. It is a potent source of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamin E that moisturize, protect and leave the skin with a lovely glow. The argan nuts are ethically sourced, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil

As the name implies, this face oil is formulated with honey that soothes the skin. It also does a good job moisturizing dry spots, as it contains oils from plants and flowers that have a hydrating effect. The oil doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, and is cruelty-free.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil

Normal, dry and combination skin will appreciate this lightweight, hydrating oil. It contains antioxidants to provide protection against free radical damage to help soften the signs of aging. It also leaves the skin with a visible radiant glow that looks beautiful under makeup.

GXVE by Gwen Stefani All Time Prime Clean Hydrating Prep & Smooth Face Oil

This versatile, lightweight face oil can provide up to 24 hours of hydration that create a perfect canvas for makeup. It leaves the skin with a dewy glow and can even be mixed with your foundation for added luminosity. The oil also contains aloe to soothe the skin.

Most popular face oils on Sephora for $50+

Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil

This formula contains a blend of 16 vegan oils that help plump and hydrate the skin. It contains plenty of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, too, so it can strengthen and protect the skin, and it’s non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores. Its packaging is recyclable.

Damdam Rice Drops Vegan Face Oil

An excellent option for normal, dry or combination skin, this weightless face oil absorbs quickly but still moisturizes the skin well. It helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier, creates an ideal base for makeup and gives the skin a healthy glow.

Clarins Santal Face Treatment Oil

Offering a blend of pure plant oils, this facial oil can help soothe dry, irritated skin. It features hazelnut oil to reduce redness and keep the skin from losing moisture. It can be applied directly to the skin or mixed into your moisturizer to help boost hydration.

StriVectin Super-B Barrier Strengthening Oil with Vitamin B3 and Prebiotics

This clinically proven facial oil may be the perfect treatment for dry or mature skin. It has a lightweight feel but helps soothe dry skin and lock in moisture. It also reduces redness and brightens dull skin. The formula is non-comedogenic, too.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Retinol Night Oil

Although expensive, fans of this luxurious oil say it’s worth the investment for its ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines and noticeable pores. The retinol formula works at night to produce outstanding results. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly and feels nice on the skin. It’s also cruelty-free.

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil

If you’re looking for a face oil that can address fine lines and wrinkles, this retinol-packed formula is for you. It helps improve the look and texture of uneven skin, so it works well for lines, dark spots and even blemishes. It also contains ceramides to help boost the skin’s natural protective barrier.

