Which wooden hangers are best?

If you’re looking to save money, wire or plastic hangers are definitely cheaper than wood. But they can easily bend, break and, after extended use, leave your shirts with mishappen shoulder bumps that are difficult to flatten.

Wooden hangers may be more expensive, but they are also more durable, last longer and tend to have a higher-quality design that lets you hang heavier items. Wooden hangers vary in size and type of wood, but the best are the JS Hanger High-Grade Solid Wooden Hangers.

What to know before you buy wooden hangers

Types of wooden hangers

Cedar : Most of the highest quality wooden hangers are made from cedar. They have a light, natural smell and resist mildew and mold, so they can protect your clothes if hung or stored away for long periods of time. Unlike the average hanger, cedar also absorbs the smell from your clothing.

: Most of the highest quality wooden hangers are made from cedar. They have a light, natural smell and resist mildew and mold, so they can protect your clothes if hung or stored away for long periods of time. Unlike the average hanger, cedar also absorbs the smell from your clothing. Walnut : This is another quality wood that is strong and durable, so walnut hangers can last for years. Walnut is easily stained, and these hangers come in a variety of dark brown and dark red shades.

: This is another quality wood that is strong and durable, so walnut hangers can last for years. Walnut is easily stained, and these hangers come in a variety of dark brown and dark red shades. Pine : These hangers are lighter and often less expensive than cedar and walnut hangers. Some are stained, so they also come in a variety of colors.

: These hangers are lighter and often less expensive than cedar and walnut hangers. Some are stained, so they also come in a variety of colors. Bamboo: This is a light but sturdy material that is both stylish and functional. Despite bamboo’s strength, it’s also flexible. These hangers have become more popular because bamboo is an eco-friendly crop.

Size

Thickness : As a general rule, thicker hangers tend to be more durable and hold bulkier items, but they can also take up more space. Thinner hangers are better for lighter items.

: As a general rule, thicker hangers tend to be more durable and hold bulkier items, but they can also take up more space. Thinner hangers are better for lighter items. Width: Wooden hangers can vary in thickness between 17-20 inches. Ideally, you want the width of the hanger to match the article of clothing, so the garment can maintain its natural shape.

Wooden hanger packs

The number of hangers you need depends on the size of your closet and how much clothing you need to hang. Unless you’re looking for a hanger especially designed to hang coats, suits, pants, ties or belts, it’s best to purchase your hangers in packs to save on cost. Depending on the brand and model, you can typically find wooden hangers in packs of 10, 20 and 30.

What to look for in quality wooden hangers

Pants crossbar

You can purchase separate pants hangers, but the horizontal cross bar on the bottom of the traditional wooden hanger lets you hang pants and skirts. On wire or plastic hangars, this crossbar can be flimsy and easily bend, but on quality wooden hangers, the crossbar is sturdy and made from non-slip material so your garments won’t slide or fall off.

Given the strength of wooden hangers, you can hang shirts or coats and use the crossbar of the same hanger for a pair of pants or a skirt if you want to maximize storage space.

Extra-wide shoulder

These wooden hangers are ideal for hanging suits, coats or other oversized items. The wide design provides support and will maintain the shoulder shape of each garment so it will fit well and look great, no matter how long it’s been sitting on the hanger.

360-degree swivel

Cheaper plastic and wire hangers are one piece, so the hook remains in a fixed position. Quality wooden hangers feature a swivel hook, which adds further support, while making it much easier to view your clothes when sifting through your closet.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden hanger

Wooden hangers can range from 85 cents to $3 per hanger, depending on the type of wood, quality and durability. However, they’re often sold in packs of varying quantities, so it’s is best to consider the price per unit.

Wooden hangers FAQ

How long do wooden hangers last?

A. They do not bend and break like metal or plastic hangers, so wooden hangers can last a lifetime if you take care of them. Cleaning them a few times a year with gentle cleaners can help protect the connecting pieces.

Will wooden hangers leave shoulder bumps in my shirts?

A. Not if you have a quality hanger that properly fits the garment being hung. If you have a hanger that’s too big for a shirt, it could stretch out the shoulders, but most standard wooden hangers will not stretch or warp the shoulders of standard-sized shirts.

What’s the best wooden hanger to buy?

Top wooden hangers

JS Hanger High-Grade Solid Wooden Hangers

What you need to know: These are top of the line, with a luxurious walnut finish that can add sophistication and luxury to any closet.

What you’ll love: Your clothes will never hit the floor again with the non-slip notches in the shoulder area, while the durable pants bar keeps your bottoms in place without adding any unwanted creases. Constructed with a flat-body design, these hangers let you maximize the space in your closet.

What you should consider: They’re more expensive than similar brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden hangers for the price

Honey-Can-Do No-Slip Wooden Coat Hangers

What you need to know: Donning an attractive cherry wood finish, these hangers with contoured design will keep your clothes wrinkle-free.

What you’ll love: The durable, sturdy construction will support your thickest and heaviest garments, while the vinyl non-slip sleeve on the pants bar prevents clothes from slipping or snagging.

What you should consider: The color of the wood can vary slightly from some of the reference images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amber Home Solid Wood Hangers

What you need to know: Upgrade your closet with these smooth, natural wooden hangers that are available in four colors, and come in packs of 10, 20 or 30.

What you’ll love: Each hanger is expertly designed with a durable connected tenon structure, anti-rust hook with 360-degree swivel, non-slip pants or skirt bar and smooth notches. Constructed from solid wood, sanded to a splinter-free finish and topped with a non-toxic paint coating, they are safe for all ages.

What you should consider: Heavier items have been known to cause these hangers to break over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

