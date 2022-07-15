Jogger shorts are not just for jogging. They can be worn with a matching sweatshirt or an oversized tee for a trendy daytime look.

Which jogger shorts are best?

Jogger shorts are arguably the most comfortable of athletic shorts. Traditionally made from sweatshirt material, these sweat shorts offer a casual look and soft feel. Plus, they’re easy to pull on and off with their elastic and drawstring waistbands.

This short style hits just below the knee or above, and women’s styles can have shorter hemlines. For a high-performance pair, Nike Men’s Tech Fleece Shorts are the top choice.

What to know before you buy jogger shorts

Uses

Jogger shorts may have been around for a while but they’re now considered athleisure wear. This means they can be worn for both athletic activities and for leisure, such as lounging around the house, going out to brunch or running errands. They’re ideal for running, jogging and working out at the gym. They offer the same comfort as sweatpants but their shorter length makes them ideal for warmer weather or sweatier activities.

Material

The majority of jogger shorts are made from cotton or cotton-polyester blends.

Fleece shorts offer a comfortable, sweatpants feel and are also the thickest fabric and heavyweight.

Jersey shorts have a t-shirt quality and are lightweight. The material is thin.

French terry is a happy medium between fleece and jersey in terms of thickness. It features soft loops on the inside and a smooth material on the outside. French terry is a mid-weight cotton or cotton-blend.

Terry offer a towel-like, looped texture (both on the inside and outside). While terry jogger shorts may not be the first choice for hitting the gym, they're perfect for lounging.

Style

Jogger shorts have a straight leg. The main variation is in their length. Men’s styles can fall below the knee, at the knee or a few inches above the knee. Women’s styles typically feature mid- to upper-thigh hemlines. Longer Bermuda sweat shorts are also an on-trend length for women as well as high-waisted shorts. Overall, jogger shorts are casual with slim fit.

Sizing and inseam

Men’s jogger shorts range in sizes from XS-XXXL. Women’s sizes run from XXS-XXL. Some brands also offer plus sizes. Pay attention to the inseam length if you’re tall because you may end up with a short short. Shorter jogger shorts — with inseams of 4 inches or less — offer a greater range of movement when running but not everyone is comfortable with their coverage.

What to look for in quality jogger shorts

Waistband

There are three types of waistbands for jogger shorts.

Elastic waistbands are easy to pull on and comfortable to wear because they expand and contract with your body.

Drawstring waistbands offer adjustable fit and more security than elastic waistbands. They allow you to tighten the waist of your shorts, and are often visible in the front where they tie.

Elastic and drawstring waistbands offer the perks of both closures for a comfortable and secure closure.

Pockets

Jogger shorts are a simple style with few flourishes. Pockets are one feature that many people can’t live without in their shorts. Side seam pockets are common, though not all sweat shorts include them. Some men’s styles feature zip pockets for added security.

Color

The classic color for sweat shorts is heather gray. This style of shorts are widely available in but not limited to gray, black, white, beige and blue. Also, pay attention to the drawstring color when choosing jogger shorts.

Hem

While the majority of jogger shorts feature a regular hem, there are a few variations.

A curved hem may appear on women’s jogger shorts with short inseams (3-4 inches).

Cutoff jogger shorts have frayed or raw-cut hems and offer a casual look.

Cuffed shorts feature a roll cuff hem that both elevates the short and its length.

How much you can expect to spend on jogger shorts

Jogger shorts start as little as $10 and can cost upwards of $100 for a fashionable pair. A quality pair falls into the $30-$60 range.

Jogger shorts FAQ

How do I care for my jogger shorts?

A. The majority of jogger shorts can be machine-washed and tumble-dried, but some jogger shorts can only be hand-washed, so read the label. Be aware that those made of 100% cotton can shrink, especially if washed in warm water or dried on high heat. Washing your shorts in cool water can also help preserve the color.

Are jogger shorts flattering?

A. While sweat shorts aren’t immediately associated with looking your best, the style is now more widely accepted for daywear and celebrated. Some body types find high-waisted styles to be a flattering fit. You can also choose a length that works best with your body type.

What are the best jogger shorts to buy?

Top jogger shorts

Nike Men’s Tech Fleece Shorts

What you need to know: These top-quality, thick fleece shorts are the perfect mid-length shorts.

What you’ll love: The hidden pocket can fit your phone and features a zipper. The size range is inclusive from XS-4XL. They come in eight colors with a tastefully placed Nike logo. The 100% cotton is breathable and comfortable. The elastic waistband features a drawstring.

What you should consider: For some, the fabric is too heavy for working out.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top jogger shorts for the money

Ezrun Women’s Bermuda Sweat Shorts

What you need to know: A long-length style, these comfy jogger shorts are versatile for the gym, sleeping, running and going out for errands.

What you’ll love: The cotton-blend stretch for comfort but doesn’t lose its shape. Reviewers love the deep side pockets. The material is soft and lightweight, and the shorts come in two lengths, and both offer modest coverage if you don’t want to show too much skin.

What you should consider: The sizing can be inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maamgic Men’s Athletic Gym Shorts

What you need to know: This affordable pair of men’s jogger shorts are a perfect mid-weight thickness.

What you’ll love: These French terry shorts are comfortable enough to sleep in. They come in a wide range of colors, including a few bold hues, and the cotton-polyester blend is durable. There are three pockets, two side ones and a zippered back pocket.

What you should consider: The inseam is short at 5 inches and the shorts can ride up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

