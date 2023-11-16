Save a bundle on appliances this Black Friday

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday appliance deals, you’re in the right place. Over the years, we at BestReviews have used, tested, researched and reviewed hundreds of appliances — and we’re dedicated to bringing you the most impressive discounts.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, but it isn’t too early to find great appliance deals. Some of our current favorites include the Samsung French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator and the LG Smart Freestanding Electric Convection Range.

Washer and dryer deals

You’ll find both washers and dryers on sale for Black Friday — as well as washer-dryer combos. These can be big purchases, so it pays to shop for them on Black Friday.

With a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, you can fit plenty in this washer, so you end up doing fewer loads. The vibration-reduction technology is great in apartments or in small homes where a loud, high-vibration washer can be a pain.

Thanks to the four temperature levels and three drying options, this dryer is gentle on clothes when you need it to be. The sensor-dry feature takes the guesswork out of drying times and means you’re neither left with damp clothes, nor do you dry them longer than necessary.

Other washer and dryer deals worth checking out

Refrigerator deals

Refrigerators come in a range of types, including French door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators and top-freezer refrigerators. Here are some of the top Black Friday refrigerator deals.

The counter-depth design makes this refrigerator look built-in without the heftier cost of a built-in fridge. Although it isn’t as deep as others, it still has a generous 27-cubic-foot capacity. It has an ice maker that produces both cubed ice and ice bites.

This is a simple top-freezer refrigerator from a well-known brand at an affordable price. It’s a great choice for smaller households that don’t need huge double-doored fridges. It has a smart cooling system to keep your food fresh for longer.

Other refrigerator deals worth checking out

You get ample fridge and freezer space with the GE French Door Refrigerator. 30% OFF

The Samsung Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator has a sleek modern design and an in-door ice maker. 25% OFF

Range deals

Black Friday appliance deals extend to ranges, with electric cooktop, gas cooktop and induction cooktop options available. You can save hundreds of dollars by buying during the Black Friday sales.

If you’re looking for a gas range, this one’s an excellent choice with a hefty Black Friday discount. It has convection cooking and air-fry features to give your food crispier, more even results. It is Wi-Fi compatible and can be linked to a smart home system to use it with voice controls.

The induction cooktop on this range gives you the speed and responsiveness of gas, without the air quality or fire hazard issues. It has a range of cooking functions, including slow cook, air-fry, steam bake and bread proof.

Other stove deals worth checking out

The LG Smart Freestanding Electric Convection Range has a large oven capacity and a range of cooking functions. 23% OFF

We love the smart features of the Samsung Freestanding Electric Range with Wi-Fi. 29% OFF

The Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range is perfect for those looking for a solid range at a reasonable price. 29% OFF

Who has the best Black Friday appliance deals?

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday appliance deals, Best Buy should be your first port of call. This retailer is known for its Black Friday sales and has a wide range of appliances to choose from. While Amazon has decent Black Friday sales, it isn’t good for large appliances. You’ll find great Amazon deals on small appliances, however.

What to consider when buying appliances?

Consider energy efficiency. Look for appliances with the Energy Star label or other energy-efficiency certifications. Energy-efficient appliances can save you money on utility bills over time.

Think about the size and capacity. Choose appliances that match your needs in terms of size and capacity. Larger appliances may consume more energy, so you can save money in the long run by choosing a size that suits your household.

Analyze the features you really need. Consider the features you need versus those that are nice to have. Appliances with advanced features are often more expensive, so prioritize based on your actual requirements.

Choose an older model. Retailers often discount last year's models to make room for newer ones. These appliances are usually similar in performance but can be significantly cheaper.

Look for appliance bundles. Sometimes you can save money by buying several appliances as a bundle. This is a good choice if you're about to move and need new appliances or you're looking to completely revamp your kitchen or laundry room.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we strive to test as many products as possible, but we’re also well-versed in researching items, comparing features and gathering opinions from existing users. When it comes to deals, we have teams of writers and editors who select, check and double-check the best products and prices. During the Black Friday sales weekend, we regularly check and update our articles to make sure the deals are up to date.

