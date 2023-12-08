You don’t have to break the bank on your yearly tradition

One Christmas tradition we love is getting everyone in the family a set of matching (or nonmatching) holiday-themed pajamas as a gift to open on Christmas Eve and wear that night. While it’s a cute, cozy tradition, it can be expensive — especially if you have a large family. But not anymore, thanks to Five Below, where you can currently get holiday pajamas for just $5 per piece.

The Christmas pajamas at Five Below are all mix and match, so you can certainly get both the gingerbread shirt and pants — or you can go with a snowman shirt and penguin pants, if that’s more your speed. You’ll have to hurry, though — they are, understandably, flying off the shelves.

Holiday pajamas we love at Five Below

Holiday Squad Pajama Top

This unisex top comes in adult sizes from small to XXL. Celebrate your holiday squad this season with this fun, cheeky print.

Young Men’s Flannel Lounge Pants

These classic buffalo-print flannel pajama pants are the perfect complement to any top — mix and match them with pretty much any of the patterns and styles available. They’re available in young men’s sizes from small to XXL.

Gingerbread Cookie Holiday Pajama Pants

These flannel pajama pants come in unisex adult sizes from small to XXL. They feature a fun repeating pattern of a gingerbread cookie in a Santa hat — cozy and festive.

Juniors Holiday Fair Isle Pajama Pants

Available in juniors’ sizes from small to XL, these comfy pajama pants feature a cute holiday sweater pattern with a drawstring and elastic leg bands for extra coziness.

Christmas Tree Holiday Flannel Lounge Pants

These flannel lounge pants, available in adult unisex sizes from small to XXL, feature a fun nostalgic print of a station wagon with a tree strapped to its top.

Juniors Holiday Sweatshirt – ‘Santa, We Good?’

Are you on the “nice” list or the “naughty” list? This pajama sweatshirt asks Santa the big question. Available in juniors sizes from small to XL.

Cookie Holiday Plush Lounge Pants

These plush lounge pants are made of super soft material, perfect for lounging on Christmas morning. The pattern features repeating Christmas cookies. Available in juniors sizes from small to XXL.

Snowman Holiday Pajama Top

This snowman is definitely on Santa’s “naughty” list — he’s “up to snow good.” This cozy pajama top is available in adult unisex sizes from small to XXL.

Santa’s Elves Holiday Plush Lounge Pants

Get festive and stay cozy at the same time with these soft and comfortable plush pajama pants, featuring a playful pattern of Santa’s elves. Available in juniors sizes from XS to XXL.

Penguin Holiday Plush Lounge Pants

The penguins on these pajama pants are ready for winter in their cozy sweaters and earmuffs. Get these pants in juniors sizes from XS to XXL.

