What are the softest wearable blankets?

Have you ever delayed a task or activity because you wanted to stay warm and cozy underneath a blanket? While throw blankets are perfect for snuggling up on the couch or bed, all the warmth is lost the minute you get up. Next time, consider a wearable blanket that keeps you snug, whether washing the dishes or typing on the computer. If you’re ready to hibernate for the holidays, check out these 11 softest wearable blankets.

What is a wearable blanket?

With a classic blanket, checking a phone or changing the channel requires taking your arms out of the blanket where they’ll get cold. It’s also nearly impossible to accomplish any household tasks while constantly adjusting an unmanageable blanket resting on your shoulders. However, instead of a flat square or rectangle design, a wearable blanket usually features sleeves to keep it from falling off, ensuring that your arms stay toasty. They are also called blanket sweatshirts or blanket hoodies.

How to use a wearable blanket

Home

One of the most popular uses for a wearable blanket is at home. Use it interchangeably with a classic blanket while watching movies or taking a nap. Plus, you won’t have to sacrifice the softness and warmth to grab a snack or change the channel. Another use for a wearable blanket at home is while completing everyday tasks, such as vacuuming or folding clothes.

Office

Office spaces are known for being cold all year round, due to blasting air conditioning or poor heating. Depending on the office dress code, wearing a blanket is one of the best ways to stay warm in the office. It keeps your arms and legs warm while typing on the computer or reading files, and it easily removes to talk to a client. If you work from home, a wearable blanket is the best attire during the winter months.

Camping trip

With fires, dirt and branches, blankets are a hazard while camping. On the other hand, a wearable blanket is a perfect way to stay cozy while sitting in a camp chair or eating dinner around the campfire. Plus, if you use a wearable blanket for sleeping, you donâ€™t have to worry about kicking off the covers and getting cold.

Movie theater

Next time you watch a movie in the theater, don’t worry about getting cold. Instead, bring along a wearable blanket. While it looks like a hoodie, it’s easier to take on or off during and after the showing. As a bonus, your arms will stay warm in the soft sleeves while eating popcorn or munching on Milk Duds.

Best wearable blankets

The Comfy Original Oversized Wearable Blanket

With sleeves and a hood, staying cozy while having fun is a breeze. This blanket hoodie is double layered with luxurious fleece microfiber on the outside and premium fluffy sherpa on the inside for the softest feel. It also has an oversized pocket to hold a phone or keep hands toasty warm. Sold by Amazon

Snuggie Original Wearable Blanket With Sleeves

There’s a reason this “As Seen On TV” product has been popular for over a decade. Not only is it extra long to keep the legs covered in the soft material, but it also features spacious sleeves and two pockets. It also comes in over 10 colors and designs. Sold by Amazon

Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket

What separates this wearable blanket from other options are the built-in feet pockets that envelop the legs and feet in a soft, warm material. The front pouch is ideal for carrying the TV remote or cellphone, and it comes in 20 colors and designs to match any style. Sold by Amazon

Pavilia Premium Fleece Blanket With Sleeves

Since it’s made with soft, cozy microfiber material, this wearable blanket is perfect for relaxing on the couch or snuggling up while watching a movie. It features spacious sleeves for full arm mobility and a pocket to keep necessities close. Plus, keeping it clean is effortless by tossing it in the washing machine. Sold by Amazon

AmyHomie Blanket Sweatshirt

Say goodbye to the cold with this super-soft blanket sweatshirt made of micro-plush polyester and shrink-resistant sherpa fabric. Since it stops at the knees, it’s ideal for bringing on trips or outdoor events. It also features two pockets that keep hands warm or hold must-haves. Sold by Amazon

Sloth Wearable Hooded Blanket

For an alternate wearable blanket style, this option features a hands-free button-up cloak, a hood, gloves and sleeves. The buttons allow it to be worn several ways while staying warm or performing tasks. Plus, the sloth design is cute for anyone. Sold by Amazon

Waitu Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt

Choose from 25 colors to match any style for yourself or as a gift. The double-sided thick flannel fabric is soft and warm, featuring an outer windproof layer. It’s oversized, long and has a hood to keep anyone covered from head to toe. Sold by Amazon

Northwest Harry Potter Throw Blanket With Sleeves

Wearing a blanket can be fun for all ages. Harry Potter fans will love this Gryffindor-themed blanket to represent their house. Since it looks like a Harry Potter robe, use it as a Halloween costume on cold nights or for cuddling up while watching a magical movie. Sold by Amazon

Touchat Wearable Blanket Hoodie

Light up the night while staying cozy in this wearable blanket that glows in the dark. The fleece and sherpa fabric is soft, anti-pill, fade-resistant, machine-washable and ultra-warm in all weather. It also has a hood and pocket. Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Oversized Wearable Blanket Hoodie

Get the best of a blanket and a robe with this wearable design. Not only does this blanket feature a hood and oversized sleeves, it also has an adjustable belt to keep it secure while performing any chore or activity. It also comes in 15 colors. Sold by Amazon

Plushible Wearable Blanket

After staying cozy in this wearable blanket, transform it into a pillow for cute storage or to use on the go. From Clifford the Big Red Dog to Dougie the Dog, choose from seven adorable characters. Plus, it’s available in child and adult sizes. Sold by Amazon

