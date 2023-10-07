October Prime Day will be live on the 10th and 11th, so it’s the perfect time to shop for the best deals. Camping season is winding down, but you can gear up for next year’s outdoor adventures with a generator to ensure you don’t run out of power while on the go. With a generator, you can juice up your devices when the battery runs low and use the flashlight in dark situations. Shop now for the best discounts on generators, and stay up to date with October Prime Day deals ahead of the big sale.

Best generator deals

Marbero Portable Power Station 34% OFF

This compact power station is an excellent emergency power source whether you’re at home or on a camping trip. It has a built-in LED flashlight, compatible with devices that consume less than 80 watts of power, including tablets, smartphones and laptops.

Nexstorm Portable Power Station 42% OFF

If you’re looking for a portable power station with a compact build and multiple charging outputs, this 80-watt generator will more than get the job done. It has a foldable handle and is small enough to fit into a backpack, and the built-in emergency light has four brightness levels.

Enoflo Portable Power Station 76% OFF

This power station has multiple charging options, including an AC outlet, two USB-A Ports, USB-C and two DC ports, and can be recharged with a wall outlet at home or a car outlet. It has a flashlight with an SOS function and a safety feature that prevents overload.

