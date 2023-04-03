Which argyle cardigan is best?

The crisscrossed lines and diamond-shaped pattern of argyle create a classic look that makes a cardigan sweater stand out and appear stylish. It can be paired with a variety of garments, and it works well with casual or business-casual attire.

There are lots of styles and lengths of cardigans, so you should have no problem finding one that helps to complete the look you’re going for. The Urban Coco Women’s Long-Sleeve Open-Front Knit Cardigan Sweater is a top option.

What to know before you buy an argyle cardigan

Types of cardigans

You have options when it comes to selecting a cardigan that go well beyond the traditional open-front cardigan made of wool.

Cardigan vest : A little more formal and trendy, sleeveless vests give you a more buttoned-up appearance. They’re a safe bet for warmer weather, since they don’t have sleeves.

: A little more formal and trendy, sleeveless vests give you a more buttoned-up appearance. They’re a safe bet for warmer weather, since they don’t have sleeves. Cropped cardigan : Cropped cardigans are more fashion-forward and can help show off your figure. They tend to be made from thinner material. Some versions are available with short sleeves.

: Cropped cardigans are more fashion-forward and can help show off your figure. They tend to be made from thinner material. Some versions are available with short sleeves. Tunic cardigan : Also called long cardigans, these typically have a button or tie front. With a look that resembles a trench coat, these help create a loose, casual feel. They’re comfortable and suitable for those who are tall and thin. Some tunic cardigans reach the ankles, but most fall just above the knee. These are a cozy option for winter.

: Also called long cardigans, these typically have a button or tie front. With a look that resembles a trench coat, these help create a loose, casual feel. They’re comfortable and suitable for those who are tall and thin. Some tunic cardigans reach the ankles, but most fall just above the knee. These are a cozy option for winter. Hooded cardigan: With the look and feel of a jacket, hooded cardigans are both casual and stylish. They can give you a sporty look that goes well with jeans or sweatpants.

Fabric

Wool is still the most common material for cardigans, but they’re also made from cotton, polyester and acrylic. Some more stylish and high-end options are made from cashmere.

What to look for in a quality argyle cardigan

Closures

Given all the different styles of argyle cardigans, you also have options for how to close them.

Buttons: Buttons are the most popular, traditional closures.

Buttons are the most popular, traditional closures. Belt: A belt gives cardigans the look and feel of a coat. Belts are fashionable, cinch the waist and can be found in a variety of lengths.

A belt gives cardigans the look and feel of a coat. Belts are fashionable, cinch the waist and can be found in a variety of lengths. Zipper: Cardigans can close with a zipper for a neater, more secure look.

Cardigans can close with a zipper for a neater, more secure look. Open front: Some styles of argyle cardigans are meant to be worn open, so they don’t don’t have belts, buttons or zippers. They’re sometimes called wrap cardigans.

Pockets

Like most sweaters, cardigans don’t usually have pockets, but longer designs that resemble jackets or outerwear often do. Some zipped cardigans also come with pockets.

Necklines and collars

Cardigans come in different necklines, with crew neck and V-neck being the most common. Some bulkier cardigans that resemble jackets have a shawl-like collar that can provide extra warmth during the winter.

How much you can expect to spend on an argyle cardigan

Argyle cardigans range from $20-$200 depending on their material, brand and overall design. Basic cotton or blend cardigans can run from $20-$50, while designer brands or top-of-the-line cardigans made from cashmere can cost over $100.

Argyle cardigan FAQ

How should my cardigan fit?

A. A middle-of-the-road cardigan should fit like a jacket — close on the shoulder, tapering down the chest to the stomach and widening slightly at the waist. There are many other cuts and fits (including long, drapey or cropped versions) that will fit differently.

How many buttons should I close on my cardigan?

A. The formal approach is to button every button but the top and bottom ones. Button as many or as few as you’d like to achieve the look you want.

What’s the best argyle cardigan to buy?

Top argyle cardigan

Urban Coco Women’s Long-Sleeve Open-Front Knit Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This argyle cardigan is soft and warm with a relaxed open-front design.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, so it’s a good choice for layering in spring and summer. It fits well, with slight ribbing at the cuffs and hems. You can machine-wash it.

What you should consider: It’s only available in three argyle prints; the others are solid colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top argyle cardigan for the money

Grace Karin Women’s Long-Sleeve Crew Neck Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, fitted argyle cardigan offers classic style. It’s available in a wide variety of colors.

What you’ll love: Made from viscose and acrylic, this cardigan is soft, breathable and anti-wrinkle. It’s a comfortable option for year-round wear.

What you should consider: It must be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PJ Paul Jones Men’s V-Neck Argyle Cardigan

What you need to know: This must-have hipster cardigan takes the classic argyle print and updates it to a modern, fashion-forward design.

What you’ll love: This lightweight yet warm cardigan made of viscose, polyamide and spandex works for cooler weather and layering. It has a contrasting argyle print with a deep V-neck, patch pockets and a five-button closure for an updated, well-put-together look.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

