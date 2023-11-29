Scars are an inevitable part of life; they vary in visibility, and the desire to address them is entirely personal.

Whether you’re bothered by a noticeable mark on your skin and seeking to diminish the appearance of surgical or injury-related scars, the quest for a solution is common. Various treatments, such as dermabrasion, injections, and laser procedures, alongside more invasive options like skin transplants, exist to reduce the size and appearance of scars. However, these procedures can be costly, and complete scar elimination is often challenging.

Fortunately, accessible over-the-counter solutions like NUVADERMIS boast a track record of over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, offering a potential and more affordable solution for those seeking effective scar management. Here are three products that should be on your radar for reducing the appearance of your scars.

Best Scar Removal Products of 2023

For those specifically looking to manage scars resulting from surgeries or skin injuries, silicone scar sheets like these from Nuvadermis serve as a user-friendly solution. Resembling adhesive bandages but more versatile, these sheets, crafted from 100% medical-grade silicone, come in various sizes. Offering flexibility, reusability, and prolonged wear, they provide a convenient at-home method to fade old and new scars, catering to diverse scar management needs.

It’s worth mentioning that you shouldn’t expect results overnight with scar sheets. You should wear them for six weeks for new scars and four months for older ones. You also should remove them when you shower or exercise.

Nuvadermis’ sheets are soft, lightweight, breathable, and can be worn day and night.

This scar cream gel is made from retinol and allantoin, known for their moisturizing and skin-renewing properties and ability to reduce hyperpigmentation or redness. It effectively softens, hydrates, nourishes, and smooths your skin intending to reduce the size of scars (both new and old) in the process.

It’s dermatologically tested and successfully passed the Human Repeat Insult Patch Test. In case you’re unfamiliar, HRIPT is a clinical test conducted to assess the potential of a product, such as a scar removal gel like this one, to cause skin irritation or sensitization after repeated application. In scar removal, passing the HRIPT indicates that the product is unlikely to cause adverse reactions with continued use.

If you’re seeking a safe and effective solution for scar management, it’s an excellent choice to treat keloids, c-sections, and other surgical scars and burns, and it should be applied directly to the scar twice daily.

This scar tape has a similar formula to the scar sheets we previously mentioned and is designed to manage scars, but it differs in its application and form. Scar sheets are practically identical to patches and intended to cover and adhere to the skin like a bandage, while tape, on the other hand, is more flexible, thinner, and can be cut to a desired length to be applied directly onto a scar.

If you’re looking for a more customizable approach to treat your unique scar, where a flat sheet would be less practical, this silicone scar tape from Nuvadermis is easy to use, apply, and feels non-invasive.

We like that it’s lightweight, flexible, reusable, and water-resistant. You should wear it for at least 8-12 hours daily for best results. This option comes in a 120-inch roll.

