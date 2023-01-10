Which body washes for dry skin are best?

Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.

When dealing with dry skin, sometimes not even the best lotions are enough to repair the dryness. Soothing dry skin should begin in the shower with a body wash for dry skin. CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin contains the ingredients your skin needs to be smooth, healthy and hydrated.

What to know before you buy a body wash for dry skin

Before shower

You want a body wash that effectively removes dirt, oil and pollution, but if you suffer from dry skin, you really want a hydrating body wash that will clean and add moisture back into your skin. In other words, you want a body wash formulated specifically for dry skin.

A body wash for dry skin should have gentle ingredients that do not include harsh soaps or parabens. You should look for body washes with natural cleansing ingredients and plant-based oils.

During shower

A hydrating body wash can help dry skin, but that does not mean you should shower more. If you suffer from extremely dry skin, you should limit your shower time and use warm water instead of hot water. Keeping the door closed will help create steam, which will add moisture to the air, helping to hydrate your skin.

After shower

After using a hydrating body wash in the shower, gently pat your skin dry. Then, immediately apply a lotion, ointment or cream. Using a humidifier can also help add moisture back to your skin.

What to look for in a quality body wash for dry skin

Hydrating ingredients

To lock in moisture on your skin, you should look for body washes that have the same ingredients found in a hydrating facial cleanser. Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and shea butter will add moisture back into the surface of your skin, smoothing out any dryness.

Gentle ingredients

If you have sensitive skin, avoiding products with lathering ingredients like lauryl sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate is best. Alcohol is another ingredient you will want to avoid when dealing with dry skin due to its drying properties. Many products, even moisturizing products, will have alcohol as an ingredient since alcohol often helps your skin absorb products without leaving behind that annoying greasy residue. While some skin can benefit from products that contain alcohol, it can become very counterintuitive for dehydrated, sensitive skin.

Underlying skin condition

When searching for a body wash for dry skin, you should consider consulting your doctor for more information, especially if your dry skin is due to a skin condition. You may find that a body wash directed to your skin condition might be better than the average body wash for dry skin. If dealing with eczema, this body wash by Skinfix contains foaming oil ingredients that can help soothe eczema flare-ups.

How much you can expect to spend on a body wash for dry skin

Hydrating body washes can cost between $5-$30, depending on the brand and the size of the packaging.

Body wash for dry skin FAQ

What causes dry skin?

A. Hot water and dry air are two major factors that cause dry skin, which is why the Mayo Clinic recommends limiting shower time and skipping drying soaps. During the cold winter months, you may start experiencing dry skin symptoms such as tightness, cracking and itching. Many soaps will strip the natural oils from your skin, causing symptoms of dry skin which is why it is best to use a hydrating body wash that cleans and moisturizes.

How should I treat my dry skin?

A. Combating dry skin should begin in the shower, and lotions should not be your only line of defense against dry skin. A hydrating body wash and a lotion for dry skin will help you achieve smooth skin.

What are the best body washes for dry skin to buy?

Top body wash for dry skin

CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin

What you need to know: This hydrating body wash has everything you want in a body wash for dry skin. It has three essential ceramides that will help restore the skin’s protective barrier, and the foaming action will have you feeling fresh and clean.

What you’ll love: There are no harsh ingredients or fragrances, guaranteeing that this body wash will be gentle on sensitive skin. It contains hyaluronic acid as its main hydrating ingredient and is recommended by dermatologists. Customers love that the thick and creamy texture cleanses without stripping the skin.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the product’s smell is a bit off-putting and that the thickness of the body wash makes it difficult to dispense.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top body wash for dry skin for the money

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Wash

What you need to know: Made using moisturizing fair trade shea butter, this body wash is perfect for dry skin.

What you’ll love: The added frankincense and myrrh give it a rich fragrance. It’s free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates and has a vegan, cruelty-free formula.

What you should consider: Some buyers find it a little watery and difficult to lather.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash

What you need to know: This two-for-one face and body wash cleanser provides 24-hour hydration and gently cleanses dry skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

What you’ll love: It uses shea butter, glycerin and niacinamide to moisturize and cleanse your skin. The gentle foaming formula will give you clean skin that feels smooth and hydrated.

What you should consider: This body wash contains sodium laureth sulfate, which can cause irritation if you have eczema.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

