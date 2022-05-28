Which liquid blushes are best?

If you’re tired of powder blush leaving your skin feeling dry but find cream blush a bit too heavy, you should try liquid blush. It boasts a lightweight texture that glides over skin and blends to an even, natural-looking finish. Liquid blush comes in tons of shades. From rosy reds to cute corals, there’s a shade for every skin tone.

If you’re not quite sure which color matches your skin tone best, try the hugely popular Perricone MD No Makeup Blush. It’s nourishing and flattering to many skin tones.

What to know before you buy a liquid blush

Liquid blush vs. cream blush

Liquid blushes come in tubes or bottles and are usually water-based with a lightweight, breathable consistency that can be especially beneficial for oily skin. Using liquid blush is a great way to achieve a fresh-faced, natural glow and is best applied on bare skin or over a light layer of bb cream. Liquid blush also blends quickly and easily without the need for additional brushes or sponges — simply use your fingertips to apply and blend. A little bit goes a long way, so remember not to be too heavy-handed when using this type of blush.

Cream blushes, on the other hand, usually come in wide, lipstick-like tubes or jars and typically have a thicker, heavier consistency. Thanks to their thick and creamy texture, cream blushes tend to go on well over foundation. Cream blushes also often have a hydrating effect that can be helpful for those with dry skin. However, while certainly not difficult, applying cream blush can be slightly more labor-intensive, and achieving a flawless finish is best done with the assistance of a quality sponge or makeup brush.

Skin tone

Choosing the right liquid blush color for your skin tone is simple once you know the basics. While the points outlined below serve as a loose guideline, experimenting with different shades and colors can be fun too.

Fair: When it comes to fairer complexions, light peaches, pinks and even slightly deeper berry shades with cool undertones usually work best. If you have particularly fair skin, be sure to start lightly before gradually building up to your desired shade.

Warm/medium: Those with warmer skin tones resembling a natural tan most often find that liquid blushes in rosy pinks or pretty peaches complement their complexions beautifully.

Olive: Because olive skin usually consists of a blend of both yellow and green undertones, gold-tinted and orange-peach colored blushes tend to hit the nail right on the head, producing a naturally rosy or lightly flushed look.

Dark: Darker skin generally features warm undertones, opening the door to a world of rich and vibrant colors, such as deep berry shades, reddish brick tones and even bright, hot corals.

Quantity

Liquid blush is usually sold in smaller quantities with bottles or tubes that tend to be similar in size to lip balms or tints. While this may seem like a drawback at first, you’ll soon realize that just a little bit truly does go a long way. More often than not, a tiny drop is more than enough to get your glow on.

What to look for in a quality liquid blush

Packaging

Most liquid blushes come packaged in one of two ways: squeeze tubes and bottles with dip-in wands. While neither one of these is inherently better than the other, liquid blush that comes with an applicator wand can be a bit easier to control, as there’s no need to worry about accidentally squeezing out more than you need.

Vegan, cruelty-free or organic

Regardless of whether you’re an animal activist or not, knowing that your liquid blush is humanely tested certainly never hurts. Often, these liquid blushes are also made using high-quality organic ingredients, so you can rest assured in the knowledge that these products will be safe, gentle and nourishing on your skin.

Sets

Though liquid blush is most commonly sold in single tubes or bottles, it’s possible to find sets as well. These usually contain anywhere between three to five liquid blushes of a similar color pallet. While sets can certainly make an excellent gift for the glam-goddess in your life, playing around with different shades or even combining them to create your own unique tone can also be fun.

How much you can expect to spend on liquid blush

Liquid blush can cost anywhere from as little as $15 all the way through to $50. Prices are most often based on factors such as quantity, quality and, of course, branding.

Liquid blush FAQ

What’s the best way to achieve a natural look when using liquid blush?

A. Finding a good match for your skin tone is by far the best place to start. Blending is equally important and beginning with just a drop and slowly adding little bits at a time until you’ve achieved your desired look can also be immensely helpful. If you plan to wear foundation anyway, try applying a decent amount to your cheeks before layering your foundation over it. When done correctly, this can create a barely-there look with a glow that radiates from the inside out.

Is liquid blush better for skin than powder?

A. While powder blush will never go out of style, liquid blush certainly does have less of a drying effect. However, this doesn’t mean that it’s unsuitable for oily skin either. As mentioned previously, most liquid blushes are water-based, though many are also enhanced with moisturizing ingredients as well, making it an excellent choice for virtually all skin types.

What are the best liquid blushes to buy?

Top liquid blush

Perricone MD No Makeup Blush

What you need to know: This premium liquid blush boasts nourishing ingredients and sheer formulation that can be built up or toned down to suit a wider variety of skin tones.

What you’ll love: This liquid blush produces an irresistible, natural-looking flush on most skin tones. It’s packed with healthy, nourishing ingredients to keep skin looking and feeling healthy and supple. It’s also very easy to blend.

What you should consider: Despite being buildable, some users may still desire a darker shade with a bit more “pop.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid blush for the money

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

What you need to know: This multitasking option pulls double duty as both a liquid blush and a lip stain, delivering fantastic value for money.

What you’ll love: This blush boasts a long-wearing formulation with a gorgeous sheer rose shade that’s ideal for daytime use. It builds up nicely for a deeper, more vibrant effect and doubles as a smudge-proof lip stain.

What you should consider: It has a rosy scent that not every user enjoys and is only available in one color option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NARS Liquid Blush

What you need to know: This feather-light liquid blush is ideal for those seeking something with a barely-there texture that blends easily.

What you’ll love: The highly pigmented formula goes a long way and makes it easy to achieve both an extra pop or a more natural look. It’s also enriched with Monoi and Tamanu oils to give skin a nourishing moisture injection. It’s also easy to blend and comes in three shades.

What you should consider: While the unique pump bottle packaging may appeal to some, it can tend to leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

