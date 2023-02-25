Which YSL men’s cologne is best for you?

Founded in 1961 in Paris, Yves Saint Laurent, more commonly known as YSL, has built a reputation for uncompromised quality, creativity and luxury. High-quality fragrances, from spicy to floral, are in YSL’s DNA; the brand introduced its first in 1964, just three years after its creation. Now there are more than 216 fragrances in YSL’s line. So whether you’re looking for a new cologne to sport at casual parties or something to wear on a big night out, there is a YSL cologne for you.

Best YSL colognes for nighttime and winter wear

Top YSL cologne for nighttime and winter use

Yves Saint Laurent Y Le Parfum

What you need to know: Inspired by the original Y scent from the 1990s, this cologne has a fruity yet spicy profile.

What you’ll love: With top notes of bergamot, ginger and geranium and base notes of sandalwood, it’s sophisticated and long-lasting without being overpowering. This fragrance is great for nighttime wear in any season. You know that Y Le Parfum is meant to last into the early hours of the morning because it’s worn by rock stars, including Lenny Kravitz.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this cologne is too subtle; this is notable because it’s parfum, which means it contains between 20% and 40% perfume oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top YSL cologne for nighttime and winter use for the money

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L’Homme Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Inspired by the mystery and excitement of a spontaneous night out, this cologne is ideal for anyone who wants a unique, seductive cologne without having to break the bank.

What you’ll love: With a unique blend of premium ingredients like cardamom, coumarin and lavender, La Nuit De L’Homme has a memorable scent. Since it’s part of the larger L’Homme family of fragrances, it can be layered easily. In that vein, YSL makes a number of other products, such as hand moisturizer and deodorant, with the same scent, which means you can create a custom intensity depending on the occasion

What you should consider: As a bestselling cologne among night owls, some wearers report that it lasts too long to be applied late at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best YSL colognes for daytime and warm weather

Top YSL cologne for daytime and warm weather

Yves Saint Laurent Opium Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Originally released in 1977, Opium is a legendary fragrance that never goes out of style.

What you’ll love: Opium has a rich, amber profile and contains noticeable notes of black currant, star anise, galanga and tolu balsam. Behind the more prominent notes, you’ll find an exquisite blend of vanilla, ginger and cedar that lend this fragrance a touch of masculinity at the base. This is one of a number of offshoot scents that complement the original nicely.

What you should consider: Although this cologne is fully unisex, some wearers find it a bit too feminine.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top YSL cologne for daytime and warm weather for the money

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Cologne Bleue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Inspired by bright, sunny days at the beach, this cologne is ideal for anyone wanting a refreshing, youthful fragrance.

What you’ll love: With distinct notes of bergamot, marine accord and cedar set against a background of vibrant citrus, this cologne is sweet and light. Because L’Homme Bleue is such a light fragrance, it’s suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, and you don’t have to worry about it wearing off too early. Lastly, like all L’Homme colognes, this fragrance is easily layerable.

What you should consider: Some wearers feel that this version of the classic L’Homme cologne is too subtle.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best YSL colognes for year-round wear

Top YSL cologne for year-round wear

Yves Saint Laurent Kouros Eau De Toilette

What you need to know: Developed in 1981 by world-renowned perfumer Pierre Bourdon, Kouros is as versatile as it is unique.

What you’ll love: This fragrance masterpiece contains a startling variety of unexpected, premium ingredients. With top notes of aldehydes, coriander, clary sage and bergamot; middle notes of patchouli, vetiver, cinnamon, geranium, jasmine and orris root; and base notes of leather, oak moss, cloves, tonka bean and vanilla, this cologne is as complex as they come. If you’re looking for something that will get noticed wherever you go, look no further.

What you should consider: The complex mix of ingredients makes this fragrance overpowering for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top YSL cologne for year-round wear for the money

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This cologne is ideal for anyone who wants a simple, long-lasting and universally appealing fragrance.

What you’ll love: This fragrance was so popular that it spawned a whole family of bestselling colognes from YSL. Featuring vibrant notes of basil, white pepper, lemon, ginger and iris, it’s refreshing and light. The base notes of oak moss, sandalwood and tonka bean give L’Homme a distinctive masculine aroma.

What you should consider: Specifically crafted for mass appeal, it lacks some of the distinctiveness you can find in other YSL colognes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

