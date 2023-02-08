Which Hempz lotions are best?

The USA-made brand Hempz has kept skin and hair quenched and hydrated since 1998. With the key ingredient, hemp seed, used in every product, Hempz products are largely designed to rejuvenate and add moisture to dry skin or hair. This brand is an excellent choice for dry skin types and anybody searching out a new favorite skin care product to add to their routine.

All Hempz products are gluten-free, vegan and paraben-free, making them a safe option for your next gifting opportunity. It should be noted that while Hempz does use the restorative properties of the hemp seed, none of its products contain THC, the substance that gives cannabis users their high. It does, though, have several new products containing CBD, which doesn’t cause a high, and has even added a pet care collection.

What to know before buying Hempz lotion

Before purchasing and applying any Hempz lotion, make sure to read the ingredients list, especially if you’re prone to adverse reactions to certain flowers, fruits, nuts or oils. Hempz uses natural ingredients in every product, and you can avoid allergic reactions by researching in advance.

Skin sensitivities are also common with any topical lotion. Conduct a patch test before using high amounts on your body. Let a small amount rest atop your skin for 24 hours and note if there is any reaction. This is a good rule of thumb for every skin and hair product you try.

Best Hempz lotions

Top Hempz lotion

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

What you need to know: This is the original formula that transforms skin from dry and itchy to rejuvenated and soft.

What you’ll love: Using pure hemp seed oil, this lotion enhances your skin and penetrates dryness at the source. Ingredients such as shea butter, ginger root and sunflower oil deliver visible results to your skin and leave a nontacky, smooth finish. Full of vitamins C, E and A, not only is this product a topical relief, but it also improves the overall health of your skin.

What you should consider: In comparison to other Hempz lotions, this one doesn’t have a super-strong aroma, so if you’re searching for a fragrant lotion, opt for another scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Hempz lotion for the money

Hempz Sweet Pineapple and Honey Melon Natural Herbal Body Moisturizer

What you need to know: Combating redness and nourishing dryness, this decadent lotion has a rich scent that makes it well-rounded.

What you’ll love: Pineapple and melon extracts hydrate and soften the skin. The inclusion of cucumber in this formula also helps hydrate and condition. It includes vitamins A and E to help nourish the skin.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained that the scent is too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Hempz lotion for the outdoors

Hempz Yuzu & Starfruit Daily Herbal Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 30

What you need to know: A natural fragrance combined with protection from the sun, this is perfect for those who love the outdoors.

What you’ll love: This lotion nourishes and moisturizes your skin with shea butter, coffee cherry extract and vitamins A, B, C and E, in addition to citrus fruit complex and, of course, hemp seed oil. It also protects against two kinds of ultraviolet rays: UV/A and UV/B.

What you should consider: The sun protection comes off when you sweat, so it won’t be a suitable replacement for sunscreen if you are going to the beach or sweating outdoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hempz lotion for sensitive skin

Hempz Sensitive Skin Herbal Body Moisturizer

What you need to know: For anybody worried about an adverse reaction to fragrance or additives, this sensitive-skin option is best for you.

What you’ll love: Soothing oatmeal complex is used in this formula and calms reactive skin. Even out your skin with a light application of this lotion that nourishes using mango seed butter. The signature hemp seed oil targets dryness and restores bounce to damaged skin.

What you should consider: Sensitive skin types should still be cautious of adverse reactions with any topical product.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Hempz lotion for dry skin

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme

What you need to know: For those who struggle with especially dry skin, this lotion specializes in hydrating and nourishing.

What you’ll love: Since this moisturizer contains vitamins A, C and E, it not only hydrates the skin but also protects it from inflammation and from being oily. This lotion is made for those with especially dry skin and has a light fragrance that comes from peach and grapefruit.

What you should consider: If you don’t like citrusy aromas, this isn’t the lotion for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Hempz lotion for your face

Hempz Daily Herbal Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 Fragrance-Free

What you need to know: While body lotions can do the trick, a dedicated facial lotion like this one optimizes your skin care routine, leaving you with a hydrated glow all day long.

What you’ll love: This lotion is entirely fragrance-free, so there’s less worry about potential breakouts or sensitivities to scent on the skin. The formula protects against sun damage for up to two hours; reapply after this for best results. It also includes vitamins A, C, D and E.

What you should consider: While it does have sun protection, be sure to use a water-resistant sunscreen if you plan on water activities because this will not stay on when in contact with moisture, including sweat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hempz lotion for wrinkles

Hempz Age Defying Herbal Body Moisturizer

What you need to know: This is formulated to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and rehydrate your skin.

What you’ll love: Kola nut is a key ingredient in this lotion, with caffeine’s natural anti-aging properties helping keep skin feeling healthy and youthful. In conjunction with shea butter, this helps soften and reduce wrinkles. Algae extract is another key ingredient that helps soften skin, and also helps reinforce and protect it from further drying and aging.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained that it didn’t last long enough or had a bad smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

