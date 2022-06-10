Which wraparound bed skirts are best?

Also known as a dust ruffle or a valance, a bed skirt is an excellent bedroom decoration that can help your bedroom look more put together. A bed skirt can also keep dust from collecting underneath your bed. The Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt is a first-rate wrap-around bed skirt.

What to know before you buy a wraparound bed skirt

Pleated vs. straight

You might need to iron your bed skirt at some point, so figure out whether you want a straight or pleated one before making your purchase. Pleated skirts are more time-consuming and difficult to iron than straight ones.

Typical dimensions

Twin beds’ bed skirts are 75 inches long and 39 inches wide, while those for full-size beds are 75 by 54. Skirts for queen beds are 80 by 60, while king beds’ skirts are 80 by 78. And California king beds need skirts that are 84 inches long and 72 inches wide.

Fabric type

Most people try to match the bed skirt to their bedspread’s design and color. Think about the fabric type and weight as well as the color when matching the two. Polyester is the most common fabric for bed skirts, since it’s simple to maintain and wash and comes in an array of colors.

What to look for in a quality wraparound bed skirt

Method of attachment

There are a couple of ways to attach a skirt to your mattress. For full-bed skirts, you need to lift the whole mattress, while other bed skirts come with Velcro you can attach to the mattress’ bottom edge. Velcro works well if you need to change the bedding regularly, like in kids’ rooms, guest rooms and inns. Full-bed skirts are more secure and work best for long-term use.

Color and design

Some people prefer neutral tones or plain white, but you can also choose brightly colored bed skirts as pops of color for your bedroom. There are also skirts with pleats, ruffles and lace trim. Lace edges are a wonderful option for those going for a classic look, while straight bed skirts with no pleats work well for a contemporary look.

Length

Most bed skirts have a drop length of 13 to 15 inches, while the typical distance from the bottom of a mattress to the floor is 14 to 16 inches. Measure the distance if you have an uncommon-sized or custom-made bed frame, or if you simply want to ensure a good look. Bed skirts are meant to barely brush the floor, so the skirt is too long if there is more than 1 inch of fabric on the floor. And the skirt is too short if more than 2 inches of space show.

How much you can expect to spend on a wraparound bed skirt

Wraparound bed skirts ranges from about $10-$30. The most inexpensive skirts go for $10-$15, while mid-range skirts cost about $15-$25 and high-end skirts vary in price from $20-$30.

Wraparound bed skirt FAQ

Do you need a bed skirt?

A. A bed skirt can be helpful, but it’s not essential. Its primary purpose is to keep dust from under your bed, but you can also use one to hide containers or boxes stored under the bed. Still, in some cases, a bed skirt simply doesn’t match the style of your bed frame or room, so it’s not indispensable.

Do bedding sets include bed skirts?

A. Sometimes. Before buying a bedding or sheet set, read the contents of the package, and shop around if you want a skirt and the set doesn’t come with one. Makers usually sell bed skirts that match their sets.

Can you simply use a sheet as a bed skirt?

A. It’s not recommended. The sheet will most likely not be long enough to hang down on each side of the bed, or it won’t be composed of the proper material. There are plenty of budget-friendly bed skirts to buy and use rather than a sheet.

What are the best wraparound bed skirts to buy?

Top wraparound bed skirt

Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This is a straight-hanging, plain skirt and a customer favorite.

What you’ll love: It has a 15-inch drop, seven color options and a pleated style that looks amazing. It’s thicker and softer than many polyester bed skirts.

What you should consider: You might have to iron it to reduce and eliminate wrinkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wraparound bed skirt for the money

Meila Wrap Around Solid Bed Skirt

What you need to know: The Velcro design of this inexpensive wraparound bed skirt makes it simple to put on.

What you’ll love: It has four color options, a 16-inch drop and elastic that keeps the skirt in the right position. It’s ruffled to add a whimsical touch to your bedroom.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to keep in place without safety pins.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nestl Bedding Pleated Bed Skirt

What you need to know: It’s hard to beat this skirt’s whopping 40 color options, including coral, lavender, hunter green and more.

What you’ll love: This simple product provides pleated corners for a crisp, clean look, as well as a 14-inch drop. You can find a color option for any room or aesthetic.

What you should consider: The fabric of this bed skirt might wear out quickly and is on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

