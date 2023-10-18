Curl up and get cozy with our favorite toasty blankets

Cold, wind and rain in the forecast? Resist end-of-the-year chills by cozying up under a throw blanket with your favorite book and a warm beverage. Throw blankets can be found in almost any size, fabric and color, and if you need extra warmth or reassurance this season, options for electric or weighted blankets abound. Treat yourself to some relaxation and well-being with these cozy blankets.

Shop this article: Westinghouse Heated Electric Throw Blanket, Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket, Big Blanket Original Stretch Blanket

Cozy blanket styles

No matter what your autumn day has in store, there’s a blanket to keep you cozy, whether you’re nestled in for some reading or gathering around a fire pit with friends.

Throw blankets

Throw blankets get their name from their intended use: being thrown over your lap or draped over the back of a couch. They’re smaller than blankets intended for beds, often measuring between 45 to 50 by 60 to 65 inches. Lap-sized blankets are smaller, around 30 by 40 inches, making them perfect for draping over your lap to keep you warm at work.

Throw blankets also come in a wide variety of fabrics and styles. Sherpa and microfiber fleece are great picks for generating extra warmth, while breathable knitted or woven cotton throws are helpful if you overheat easily. Look for throw blankets that can be machine-washed to keep them fresh throughout the season.

Weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are beloved for their ability to alleviate anxiety and promote a sense of calmness. They’re usually made with glass beads, plastic pellets or sand quilted into soft flannel or fleece. Weighted blankets are more difficult to wash, but if you’re not attached to the blanket’s appearance, many can be slipped into duvet covers for easier care. Therapists recommend choosing a blanket that weighs 10% of your body weight.

Electric blankets

If you can never seem to get warm this time of year, an electric blanket is a cozy and affordable alternative to turning up the heat. Electric blankets are available in throw-blanket sizes, as well as sizes large enough to heat up your entire bed. Their consistent, easily customizable heat levels help users stay warm and relaxed.

Prices can vary depending on the included features and temperature settings, but many offer useful safety features, such as auto shut-off, and high-tech updates such as thinner, less noticeable wires. Many modern electric blankets are even machine-washable.

Outdoor blankets

Fall often provides beautiful opportunities to spend time outdoors, but it’s important to be prepared for cooler conditions. Outdoor blankets featuring down filling or weather-resistant fleece are excellent for staying comfortable outside. Plus, they’re often easy to fold up for better portability, and many are attractive enough that you’ll want to use them indoors as well.

Best cozy blankets

Westinghouse Heated Electric Throw Blanket

Our tester loved the soft feel of this electric blanket whether it was plugged in or not. It heats up quickly, offering six different heat levels, and its plush flannel and sherpa fleece layers make the wires unnoticeable.

Chanasya Premium Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This luxuriously soft microfiber faux fur blanket comes in five sizes that are perfect for curling up on the couch or sleeping under. Choose from 21 color options ranging from natural fur hues to bright jewel tones.

Bedsure Cable Knitted Throw Blanket

We love this linen-colored chunky knit blanket for fall lounging. It’s crafted of soft chenille and measures 50 by 60 inches.

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

Budget-friendly and available in 18 different colors and five sizes (from baby to California king), this plush blanket makes a cozy addition to any room. Its polyester fleece features a jacquard leaf pattern.

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket helps you feel calm and relaxed without overheating. Our tester loved its soft feel and unique knitted design. Choose from four weight options and six colors.

Big Blanket Original Stretch Blanket

Cozy up with your favorite humans and/or pets with this extra-large, 10-by-10-foot fleece blanket, available in 17 colors and patterns. It’s larger than a king blanket and offers comfortable four-way stretch plus temperature regulation.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Stay warm indoors, on your porch, or out camping with this popular down-alternative blanket. It’s filled with 100% post-consumer recycled materials quilted in a colorful weather-resistant shell. It can even be worn as a cape for hands-free warmth.

SoftHeat Perfect Fit Luxury Micro-Fleece Heated Blanket

The thinner, low-voltage wires in this electric blanket generate a more subtle heat. Our tester appreciated its easy-to-understand settings and less bulky wires. It’s available in four colors and sizes.

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket

You’ll be ready for ski season with this reversible throw blanket, which features plush plaid fleece on one side and cozy sherpa fleece on the other. It also has sherpa fleece trim on the edges for all-around comfort.

Ella Jayne Home Reversible Weighted Blanket

This soft weighted blanket provides up to 20 pounds of security with box-quilted glass beads and polyester fill. Bonus: It’s machine-washable, but it also offers loops to attach it inside a duvet cover.

Degrees of Comfort Heated Microplush Blanket with Foot Pocket

Wrap up in this 50-by-62-inch plush electric blanket and tuck your feet into the 18-inch foot pocket for even more warmth. It offers three heat settings and comes in eight colors.

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Reed writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.