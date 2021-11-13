Best gifts for every brother-in-law

Even if you’re not close with your brother-in-law, the right gift could open up a new, life-long friendship that will make the rest of the family envious.

Which gift for my brother-in-law is best?

For many of us, family is everything, and that includes the members that have joined by way of marriage. Although they may not be as close as a lifelong sibling, it can still be easy to strike a relationship with a brother-in-law.

When it comes to shopping for them, unless you know their personality, likes and dislikes or hobbies and interests, it can feel a bit daunting. However, with a bit of detective work on your part and a helping of research, you can find a gift that will please just about any brother-in-law.

Best gifts for every type of brother-in-law

The tech junkie

Belkin Boost Up 10W Wireless Charging Stand

With its innovative build, the Boost Up allows smartphone users to actually use their device as it charges, both in portrait and landscape mode. It’s compatible with most Qi-enabled smartphones, including iPhone and Samsung models, and it offers fast charging in most cases, as well. Any brother-in-law who’s always running out of battery will be wowed by this innovative wireless charger.

The music lover

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

What brother-in-law doesn’t want a little peace and quiet while they kick up the jams? The Soundcore Life Q20 is an excellent alternative to headphone brands that retail for four times the price. It features booming bass that adjusts itself based on your music or manually boosted for those heavy EDM tunes your brother-in-law loves, plus up to 40 hours of playtime with a single charge.

The outdoorsman

LEATHERMAN Rebar Multitool

Unless your brother-in-law already has a LEATHERMAN pocket multitool, the Rebar is a guaranteed hit. Inspired by Tim Leatherman’s original Pocket Survival Tool, this update features a bounty of tools including knives, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, an electrical crimper, a wire stripper, bottle and can openers, a file, a saw, an awl and a ruler. The best part? The Portland, Oregon-based company offers a 25-year guarantee on every tool they make.

The thrillseeker

GoPro HERO8 Black Retail Bundle

If your adventurous bro-in-law is at the top of your “nice list,” consider splurging on this relatively reasonable GoPro bundle. It comes with a Shorty tripod, adjustable head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card and a rechargeable battery, ensuring hours of extreme enjoyment. With this bundle, your best brother-in-law is one step closer to starting his own daredevil video hobby or career.

The gamer

“I Paused My Game For This” Funny Video Gamer T-Shirt

If your semi-sibling is a serious gamer with a good sense of humor, this novelty shirt is equal parts cheeky and cheesy. Its simplicity is reflected in its price, but the value of a few laughs is priceless. The Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company boasts a wide array of silly shirts and other swag if you want to keep browsing.

The sports fanatic

Franklin Sports Over The Door Basketball Hoop

Very few people can resist the temptation to take a shot at an “over-the-door” basketball hoop, and your brother-in-law is not a likely exception. With this official-feeling hoop, he and his friends and family will spend hours shooting make-believe buzzer-beaters. It even comes with a small hand pump to keep the game ball inflated. Also, the backboard is shatter-resistant, just in case your bro-in-law is Shaquille O’Neal.

The coffee fiend

YETI Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

Instead of taking a gamble on coffee equipment or a whole bean sampler, impress your barista-in-law with this high-quality and low-price travel mug. With the signature YETI MagSlider Lid, his hot and cold beverages will stay secure and keep his situation spill-free. It’s durable BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and it keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cool until the last sip.

The imbiber

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand

Does your bro-in-law fancy himself an amateur mixologist or cocktail historian? This kit provides everything he needs to make any classic cocktail — besides the booze, of course. Complete with shaker tin, stirring spoon, double-sided jigger, Hawthorne strainer and ice tongs, this attractive gift will have him impressing friends in no time. Although it comes with a handy set of Cocktail Cards, throw in a craft cocktail book as an extra bit of flair.

The professional

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Rocketbook is a serious game changer — a reusable notebook that sends your notes straight to your cloud with the click of a smartphone camera. Wipe the slate clean with the included mini water spray bottle and microfiber cloth and keep this “smart notebook” connected to your Google Drive with the Rocketbook app.

The reader

Amazon Kindle

Save your bookworm bro-in-law shelf space with the gift of a brand new Kindle, now with a built-in front light. Unlike tablets, a single charge lasts weeks, and with the millions of books available through Kindle Unlimited (3 month trial optional), he will be reading in comfort for a very long time.

The chef

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 10.25-inch Skillet

No kitchen is complete without a good cast iron skillet, and Lodge makes the most beloved and trustworthy of the bunch. Although it comes pre-seasoned, it still soaks up all the goodness from every cook while remaining easy to clean. It’s the perfect pan to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise and fry — just make sure to throw in some oven mitts to protect him from the heat.

The stressed-out brother-in-law

Spa Life All Natural Bath and Body Luxury Spa Gift Set

Self-care is for everybody, even your brother-in-law. Give him the gift of a spa day with this seven-piece set of Spa Life products that will help melt away all of his stress. With its masculine sandalwood theme, the set includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body wash, bath crystals and a sisal sponge. Throw in a nice fleece bathrobe if you’re feeling extra generous — but only if he’s on your “nice list.”

