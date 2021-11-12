Best novelty gift for new parents

Being a new parent is a lot of work, and a good sense of humor is essential when you’re tired all the time.

Which novelty gifts for new parents are best?

Of course there are very practical gifts out there for new parents, such as diapers and burp cloths, but there’s something special about a good old novelty gift — something parents might not need and definitely won’t get for themselves, but will still get a kick out of. After all, laughter goes a long way in getting new parents through those sleepless nights. The best thing about novelty gifts is that they are unique, and so the odds of giving something the recipient already has are extremely low.

What is a novelty gift?

A novelty gift is essentially a joke gift. It can serve a functional purpose, but more often than not, it is something primarily given to produce a laugh.

Novelty gifts for new parents: $5 to $15

Mama Needs a Mother F*cking Nap: A Sweary Coloring Book for Mom

This 96-page adult coloring book is filled with salty and “sweary” pages that will help new moms laugh, relax and maybe get out some of their frustrations. Colored pencils are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Laila and Lainey Prank Gift Box – Baby’s First Gambling Kit

If you’d prefer to get new parents something useful but also want to have a bit of fun, there is this gag gift cardboard box that says “Baby’s First Gambling Set” on the front. The box measures 11.25-by-9 inches and is heavily detailed with fun jokes. This way, you can pack up your real gift (not included) in some silly packaging.

Sold by Amazon

Dreamingindandelions Bring my Dad a Beer Baby Socks

These cute little cotton/polyester socks are perfect for a newborn’s feet. One sock reads “if you can ready this” with “bring my Dad a beer” on the other. Both socks are white with black text.

Sold by Etsy

Genuine Fred Buff Baby Rattle

Here is a fun barbell-shaped baby rattle that is sure to make for some fun photo ops. This plastic black rattle is designed to look like a heavy lifting weight but only weighs about 2 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Cluckyu Baby Funny Mustache Pacifier

This set comes with two BPA-free silicone pacifiers with luxuriously shaped mustaches on them so it can look like the baby has grown a distinguished mustache. Pacifiers are a little on the large side, so little ones might have to grow into them.

Sold by Amazon

Letters To My Baby by Lea Redmond

For a more sentimental take on the novelty gift, there is this 12-page hardcover book with different prompts for which parents can fill in the answers. The letters are then sealed so that the baby can read the messages when they are grown.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Novelty gifts for new parents: $16 to $30

Wittsy Glassware and Gifts Raising Tiny Humans Funny Wine Glass

This 13-ounce clear wine glass says “Wine: Because raising tiny humans ain’t easy” in white lettering across the side. This item is dishwasher-safe, although putting it on the top rack is recommended.

Sold by Amazon

PinandSimple Fellow Parents Club Enamel Pin

This little pin “welcomes” new parents to “The Wonderful Support Network of Lifetime Parents” and labels them as “lifetime” members. The pin is made from gold-plated brass and comes on a cute backing card.

Sold by Etsy

SayItOnTheShirt Lord of the Rings Novelty Baby Bodysuit

If you’re shopping for new parents who love“Lord of the Rings,” then there is this cotton blend spoof bodysuit. It says “Lord of the Rings” on the front with a picture of baby stacking rings. The bodysuit is available in four colors and comes with a free matching bib.

Sold by Etsy

SnowDropGifts I’m Not Sleeping I Am Resting My Eyes T-Shirt

Here is a scoop-neck T-shirt that says “I’m not sleeping, I’m resting my eyes” across the front. It comes in women’s and unisex sizes plus you can customize the colors.

Sold by Etsy

Got You A Little Something Funny Candle for New Parents

This 9-ounce lavender soy candle has a light yet refreshing aroma and reads “Congrats on your new baby! Light the next time you get a moment to yourself” on the label. It even adds that it’s “Good till 2030” in small print at the bottom.

Sold by Amazon

MotherlyLoveDesignUS New Mom Survival Kit Pouch (large)

This polyester zippered pouch has a sweet pastel imagery and reads “New Mom Survival Kit” across the front. This item comes with just the bag so you can custom fill it with little handmade or novelty items of your own for a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

Sold by Etsy

Uniporium This or That Original Diaper Changing Decision-Making Coin

This “antique” brass coin is twice the size of a quarter and will turn decision-making for new parents into something as easy as flipping a coin. One side says “Your Turn” while the other says “My Turn,” and both feature a picture of a baby so parents can decide who has to change diapers, get up at night and so on.

Sold by Amazon

TheLockdownLabels These Fools Put My Cape On Backwards Baby Bib

This cute bib reads “These fools put my cape on backwards” for a little whimsy when it comes to feeding the baby. The bib is 100% cotton and comes in white with black lettering.

Sold by Etsy

Novelty gifts for new parents: $31 and up

UniformProz Custom Daddy’s Diaper Duty Doody Tool Belt

This fun apron says “Daddy’s Diaper Duty Tool Belt” on the front and can be customized with the baby’s name. It also comes with a full set of “tools,” including safety glasses, gloves, a mask, baby wipes, ear plugs, pacifier and more.

Sold by Etsy

MolecularMotifs Coffee Necklace

Since many new parents survive on coffee, this coffee molecular necklace is rather fitting. The pendant is shaped like the molecular build of caffeine and is finished in silver, gold, rose gold or black, and a birthstone can be added at extra cost.

Sold by Etsy

Uncommon Goods Personalized Big Announcement Swaddle Gift Set

This set comes with a 40-by-40-inch cotton/polyester blend blanket with personalized headings and titles to look like a newspaper, listing all the special facts about the new baby, with birth date, time, weight, parents and so on. The title of the blanket “newspaper” can be something funny like The Nap Times or The Daily Wail.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

