MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Mangrove Snapper, or gray snapper (Lutjanus griseus).

Adrian Faircloth of Supply caught the 15-pound, 3.2-ounce fish at Frying Pan Tower, offshore of Bald Head Island on May 6. The previous state record Mangrove Snapper weighed 12 pounds, 5 ounces and was caught off Ocean Isle Beach in 2018.

Faircloth landed the fish using a live Pogy, and 100-pound braid on an International 50w reel on a custom rod, according to information provided by the NCDMF. Faircloth’s fish measured 29.5 inches in total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 23-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.