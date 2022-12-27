The best wireless router

Wi-Fi is arguably one of the most critical technologies in the modern world. In addition to enabling you to look at memes and connect with friends, Wi-Fi is used to transmit data between ambulances and hospitals and allows managers in large office buildings to keep in touch with employees, no matter their location.

Wi-Fi has evolved quite a bit since it was first released, growing faster and farther-reaching year over year. With the Wi-Fi 6 protocol being released in late 2019, you might be wondering whether or not you need to upgrade your wireless router and which model is best for your needs.

Wireless router FAQ

What kind of router do you need?

Wi-Fi 6 arrived in late 2019, but you don’t need to get a Wi-Fi 6-capable device, as there aren’t a significant amount of devices that support it yet. Still, in the not-so-distant future, all devices will likely support Wi-Fi 6, so if you want to future-proof your home, getting a Wi-Fi 6 router isn’t a bad idea.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems allow you to extend your signal much further than many standard routers by adding additional units. Although mesh Wi-Fi systems are great for range and convenience, the systems are often pricey, and the cost adds up quickly once you start adding new units.

What is a good speed for a wireless router?

A speed of 50-100 Mbps is average for most homes. Many modern wireless routers can handle speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps, but it’s important to remember that the router cannot speed up the service offered by your internet service provider. If your internet service plan only supports speeds up to 250 Mbps, there’s nothing to be gained by getting a router that boasts speeds faster than that.

How much does a wireless router cost?

If you aren’t concerned with Wi-Fi 6-compatibility, you can get a capable wireless router for as low as $40. Higher-end models may cost up to $170. Mesh systems without Wi-Fi 6 capabilities will run you between $100-$200.

A good Wi-Fi 6 router can cost anywhere from $150-$250, whereas a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system can be as low as $200 or high as $1000.

Which wireless router is best?

Best router



GRYPHON GUARDIAN Advanced Parental Control System & Mesh Wi-Fi

This mesh system is one of the most secure wireless routers on the market. It goes through daily security updates to ensure you’re never unprotected. Speed isn’t an issue with this capable model either, as it supports a 1,200 Mbps fast throughput.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router

This device covers 2,500 square feet with no problem. The Archer A7 is equipped with dual-band technology that ensures fast, reliable Wi-Fi. The A7’s integrated USB ports allow you to use it as a media server.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router

Google’s impressive Nest router offers an enormous 2,200 square feet of coverage per router. The stylish nest devices work together to blanket your house in high-speed internet, and adding new units to your system is incredibly simple.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Dual-Band Wireless Router

This reliable router has three amplified antennas that allow it to push your Wi-Fi signal up to 1,800 square feet. The device’s Netgear Armor software helps protect your devices from malware, viruses and more.

Sold by Kohl’s

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

With up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, you shouldn’t have any trouble connecting to your network no matter where you are in your home. This kit comes with one router and two satellites.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

This inexpensive router is equipped with powerful antennas that push the signal through walls and in hard-to-reach areas. This router has a 1,200Mbps throughput and costs less than $50, making it a perfect choice if you’re looking for high speed on a budget.

Sold by Amazon

ASUS AC2900 Wi-Fi Gaming Router

This gaming router supports transfer speeds up to 2,900 Mbps and allows you to monitor network speeds in real-time on its companion smartphone app. The built-in Mu-MIMO technology gives every device a dedicated network to reduce interference. At $170-$180, the AC2900 is relatively cheap compared to other gaming wireless routers.

Sold by Amazon

Best Wi-Fi 6 Router

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

This stylish mesh Wi-Fi system has a 5,000-square-foot coverage area and supports transfer speeds up to 6 Gbps. You can extend your Wi-Fi range by 2,500 square feet with each new satellite you add to your system.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router

This Wi-Fi 6-capable router is equipped with eight high-gain antennas capable of pushing a solid signal through your entire home. To reduce latency, the AX6000 has a quad-core CPU, the likes of which you’d expect to see in a high-end PC.

Sold by Amazon

ASUS RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router

The RT-AX3000 boasts a 3,000 Mbps fast throughput and stable Wi-Fi output for up to 30 devices. With its 3,000-square-foot coverage area, it’s unlikely that you’ll have trouble reaching your network, no matter where you are in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon eero 6 AX1800 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

This mesh Wi-Fi system delivers speeds up to 500 Mbps and covers up to 3,000 square feet. The eero 6 system has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and is Alexa compatible, allowing you to manage Wi-Fi access with voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

