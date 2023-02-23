Competitive gaming has been around since the dawn of the first video games, but it has undergone several significant changes in the last three decades. Before the internet or network capabilities, players competed for the highest score, trying to beat others with their fast fingers.

However, the internet and advances in computer components open the door for gamers to compete directly against each other. One of the first titles to allow this was “Neverwinter Nights,” ushering in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game genre.

Eventually, competitive gaming morphed into esports, short for electronic sports, where players form professional teams and participate in massive tournaments for serious cash prizes.

To be the best, you must be fast

Competitive gaming isn’t that far removed from any other sport. Of course, there are a few exceptions, but the general trait of being the fastest to win the match or gain the most points remains the same.

The human aspects of competitive gaming rely on reaction time and the ability to problem-solve quickly, but the computer’s internal components are equally as important. Without the proper tools, a gamer’s computer could be a few milliseconds slower than his opponent, putting him at a disadvantage.

Three critical pieces go into a competitive gaming computer, and if you want to play wherever you are, a laptop.

Central Processing Unit. The CPU is the overall brain of any computer. The faster the gigahertz of the processor, the more calculations it can do and tell the other components how and when to function. Gamers can choose between Intel and AMD.

Random Access Memory. The RAM is a computer’s short-term memory and stores data for when the processor needs it.

Graphics Processing Unit. The GPU, often called the graphics card, is solely responsible for rendering visuals on a display. The faster and more onboard RAM a graphics card has, the better it can handle resource-intensive games and show them at higher frame rates.

Also, with anything that happens online, the internet speeds and latency matter, too. There are components that can increase the speeds and lower the latency, but for the most part, it comes down to the internet service provider and to which server the computer connects.

Several accessories also help gamers to push past their competition. For example, a gaming mouse and keyboard with extremely high accuracy can improve reaction time, and high-end headphones let gamers hear every subtle sound.

Best laptop for competitive gaming

MSI Titan GT77 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop

This gaming laptop has all the essential components to be the best. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.8GHZ, 32GB of DDR 5 RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The 4K display has a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with 1TB of storage.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

This compact 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a display refresh rate of 165Hz, powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It has 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage and a Killer DoubleShot Pro keyboard with zone RGB lighting.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

This 14-inch gaming laptop is an excellent choice if you want to play on the go. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop

This 15.6-inch laptop has a display refresh rate of 120Hz, uses an AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 5600H processor, and the visuals are driven by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card. It has 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a backlit keyboard.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop might be small in stature, but it packs a punch. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. It has a 512GB solid-state hard drive and Wi-Fi 6 network card. The display has a 300Hz refresh rate.

Other competitive gaming laptop accessories to consider

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries has a long history with competitive gaming peripherals, and the Rival 3 is no exception to its quality. The wireless mouse has a battery life of over 400 hours, is optimized for ultra-low latency wired-like performance and has two additional buttons on the side.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A keyboard is one of the essential components for competitive gaming, and the BlackWidow V3 is an excellent choice. This mechanical keyboard features yellow key switches built for speed, with an actuation point of just 1.2 millimeters. It has Doubleshot ABS keycaps, pre-key RGB lighting and a wrist rest.

Large RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad

An excellent mouse pad can make a huge difference when speed is key. This one features RGB lighting around the edges with two levels of brightness, an anti-slip rubber base and a waterproof coating. It measures 31.5 inches long, 11.8 inches wide and 0.6 inches thick.

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

The ability to hear your opponents are crucial, and the G Pro X makes that easy. It features a thick padded headband and a detachable microphone for team communications and uses near-object and 7.1 surround sound. It has large 50-millimeter audio drivers for crystal-clear sound.

AutoFull Ergonomic Gamer Chair

A laptop lets you play wherever you are, but you still need an excellent chair. This one is at the top of the range, as it features a 3D lumbar cushion, thick memory foam padding on the backrest and seat and it reclines from 90 degrees to 155 degrees.

