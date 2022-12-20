Even if your TV doesn’t arrive before Christmas, you can still get a great deal if you buy right now.

The key component of a home entertainment system is the TV

With digital entertainment claiming an ever larger portion of the market share, people are spending more and more money on home entertainment systems. To get the best possible setup, you need a way to stream, such as a streaming device (if you don’t already own a smart TV), a surround sound system and a great TV.

Best deals you can still get on TVs

Samsung 85-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV

You can save 35% on this top-of-the-line TV. When you shut it off, it displays art, so it always looks great on your wall. Sold by Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HD Smart TV

This is a top TV from a top company, and it’s currently on sale. Right now, you can get this high-end OLED TV for 40% off. Sold by Amazon

Sony OLED 65-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony’s intelligent TV automatically adjusts color to give you the optimal experience, no matter what you’re watching. You can get this high-tech wonder for 26% off. Sold by Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV

This QLED TV is illuminated by mini LEDs to give you astonishing color and contrast. You can save 26% when you buy it today. Sold by Amazon

LG 75-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

This model is on sale for an impressive $1,000 off, making it a great value. It comes with AI picture and sound that work together to deliver one of the best home entertainment experiences possible. Sold by Best Buy

Sony OLED 55-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This is a solid all-around TV that is as good for gaming as it’s for watching blockbusters. With over a billion colors, this TV is an excellent buy at 35% off. Sold by Amazon

Sony 65-Inch 4K X80K Series Ultra HD TV

With over a billion colors, the picture on this 65-inch TV is always smooth and natural. It’s compatible with Alexa for easy navigation, and currently, it’s 30% off. Sold by Amazon

LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

You can personalize your viewing experience by setting up different accounts with this LG TV. Purchase includes free FuboTV and free Apple TV+ (for qualifying customers). You can also save $250 if you buy today. Sold by Best Buy

Hisense 58-Inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

The Hisense has Fire TV built in, so you have immediate access to all your favorite streaming apps. It features four HDMI ports along with USB, LAN, digital audio out and more. If you purchase right now, you get 42% off. Sold by Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

This 50-inch TV is only $269.99. It features a high dynamic range, access to over 250 live channels and a simple remote that has about half the buttons of a typical model to make navigating faster and more intuitive. Sold by Best Buy

Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

For the budget-minded individual, this HD smart TV is only $79.99. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, has a 720p resolution and an LED-backlit LCD screen to deliver more vivid colors. Sold by Best Buy

Samsung 30- to 100-Inch The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector

It’s not a TV, but if you have this portable projector, you won’t need a TV, just a blank wall. This model is easy to set up and has a cradle that rotates nearly 180 degrees to position your image wherever you’d like. It’s on sale today for 33% off. Sold by Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD The Terrace Series Outdoor Smart TV

If you enjoy watching the game outside on a Sunday afternoon, this daylight-resistant outdoor TV should be your top choice. It’s also weather-, dust- and water-resistant, and it’s on sale for 20% off. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15

If you aren’t looking for a big-screen model and just want something smaller that might be appropriate for the kitchen counter, consider Amazon’s Echo Show 15. This device has built-in Fire TV, which provides access to over one million movies and TV episodes. It’s on sale for 26% off. Sold by Amazon

