Many different smartwatches have detachable bands that you can replace with other styles or materials sold separately to match any outfit.

Which fashionable smartwatch is best?

Wearable technology is becoming a more significant part of everyday life. With smartwatches now able to text, answer phone calls and browse the internet, owning one is becoming more attractive. With dozens of different smartwatches on the market, finding the right one can be difficult. Furthermore, finding the proper smartwatch with all the best features and fits with the right outfits can be even more difficult. However, there are several smartwatches available that fit in with any fashion ensemble.

What to consider before you buy a fashionable smartwatch

Compatibility with smartphone

The most crucial factor to keep in mind when buying any smartwatch is how well it connects and works in tandem with a smartphone. While smartwatches have several capabilities without a smartphone, they have significantly more when connected. For iPhone users, an Apple Watch will have the most compatibility, while for Samsung users, Galaxy Watches would have the same effect.

Battery life

Another primary consideration when buying a smartwatch is how long you can use it before recharging. Some watches will need to be recharged every day, with the same frequency as a smartphone, while others can last for a few days without running low on battery. Depending on how much you use the smartwatch is a significant factor in how long it lasts.

Fitness features

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have slowly begun taking on several features from one another, allowing most smartwatches to track steps, monitor heart rates and offer many statistics on other health data.

App availability

The scope of any smartwatch is how many applications and different programs can be run on the watch. For more established brands, there is a more extensive selection of apps available for use and download. Smaller brands of smartwatches tend to have fewer apps that you can use. However, they usually have unique brand-specific benefits that help them stand out.

Band variety and style

The fashion and design of smartwatches are increasingly important factors. Most smartwatch brands come with many different band colors and styles to help the watch fit in with several different types of outfits. Several smartwatches come with interchangeable leather bands, silicone, metal brackets and many more. The availability of these additional bands plays a large part in the fashion of the smartwatch.

Best fashionable smartwatches 2021

Top fashionable smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 6

What you need to know: The newest smartwatch from Apple comes with several top-of-the-line features, including a blood oxygen monitor and a U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

What you’ll love: The watch is available in several different colors and styles, including pink silicone and stainless steel. The smartwatch also can take calls and respond to texts from the face.

What you should consider: The smartwatch is only compatible with other Apple products, so only iPhone users will easily access its features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fashionable smartwatch for the money

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

What you need to know: This is a clean and affordable smartwatch with advanced health data and fitness tracking capabilities built for active users.

What you’ll love: The smartwatch connects with different types of smartphones to provide notifications and more advanced health and sleep data to the phone. The watch also has several various bands, including woven options.

What you should consider: Some users report having issues connecting and disconnecting from their phones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

What you need to know: Google’s Wear OS powers Fossil’s sleek smartwatch with a 24-hour battery life.

What you’ll love: The smartwatch can pay for goods, answer calls and monitor heart rates, among many other tasks. The watch also can be bought with metal clasps or gold mesh for a high fashion design.

What you should consider: The straps will get dirty without proper cleaning, and the watch has trouble connecting to Apple devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Diesel On Men’s Full Guard 2.5 Smartwatch

What you need to know: Diesel’s smartwatch has a clean, traditional face and conventional designs that would make it imperceivable from a regular watch.

What you’ll love: The leather band and light-up display are very fashionable. The watch can also monitor health data, connect to all smartphones and has a rapid charger.

What you should consider: Some users report that the interface is slow, and the watch can be unresponsive at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch

What you need to know: Samsung’s flagship smartwatch is perfect for Android devices and comes in a sleek, modern silver or black.

What you’ll love: The smartwatch offers advanced fitness and health monitoring for workouts. The watch also has a compatible charger that works with Android smartphones as well.

What you should consider: The smartwatch is currently only available for pre-order until later in the year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Emporio Armani Men’s Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch

What you need to know: This is one of the most stylish smartwatches available on the market with a traditional watch face.

What you’ll love: The watch comes with a connected app for additional health data and controls. The watch is also compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones.

What you should consider: The traditional watch face lacks the same amount of interface that other smartwatches have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar

What you need to know: This is a durable smartwatch that uses solar power to extend battery life and comes in dozens of different colors.

What you’ll love: The smartwatch has global navigation and multiple health monitors that work perfectly for hiking. The smartwatch is also fully waterproof.

What you should consider: The durable design makes the watch bulkier and less fashionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.