Which Dyson bladeless fan should I get?

Dyson created the first bladeless fan that was both more power-efficient and safer than traditional fans in 2009.

Which Dyson bladeless fan is best?

Bladeless fans offer all of the benefits of traditional fans with a safer and more energy-efficient design. Using asymmetrically aligned blades typically located within the pedestal, the surrounding air travels through the blades before moving up through a tunnel at the fan base. As a result, the air is propelled upwards in a stream and then through the middle slit of the fan, creating its signature cool breeze. Bladeless fans tend to be quieter than traditional fans, sleeker and more cost-efficient.

Things to keep in mind before buying a Dyson bladeless fan

Size

Not all bladeless fans are equal. Dyson makes two types of bladeless fans, one being a tower fan and the other being a table fan. Deciding which will work best for you will come down to where you wish to place your fan and how many square feet you are hoping to cover.

Oscillation

When aiming to cover more area with that refreshing cool breeze, it is essential to pay attention to whether or not the bladeless fan can oscillate, allowing it to rotate. Many oscillating fans can rotate up to 180 degrees, allowing for an incredible, clean sweep of any living or office space.

Price

You should expect to pay no less than $400 for a Dyson bladeless fan. This is because Dyson is the gold standard of bladeless fans, with sleek designs and power-packing technology. Their tower fans deliver powerful yet practically silent airflow that lasts for years. Their desk fans provide portable and instant relief on even the hottest of days. Dyson fans are also packed with many extra features and goodies to offer an all-encompassing cooling experience.

The best Dyson bladeless fans

Best of the best Dyson bladeless fan

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan

The Dyson AM07 model provides powerful airflow while being 60% quieter than its competition. One of the largest fans in Dyson’s bladeless fans, it is perfect for setting up in any room in the house, whether that be the bedroom or living room. Its bladeless design ensures safe airflow even when left unattended with little ones. Additionally, the air multiplier technology aids in creating powerful, uninterrupted airflow. Some users have reported difficulty using the fan if the remote is lost and replacement remotes are hard to find.

Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Dyson bladeless fan

Dyson Air Multiplier AM06 Table Fan

Dyson’s AM06 model allows for all the same quality performance as Dyson’s bladeless tower fans at a fraction of the size and about half the cost. Available in four distinct colors, it can match any desk setup and provide a calm and relaxing breeze. Additionally, the fan is virtually silent and can maintain a steady flow of cool air for long periods without disrupting or interrupting workflow. For its size, some users reported that the fan is still far too expensive.

Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Pure Hot + Cool, Air Purifier

This miniature Dyson fan acts as a fan, heater and air purifier all in one. Also, a HEPA air purifier, this fan is perfect for smaller bedrooms for children or offices, offering more coverage than desk fans. Includes a remote for easy access and a magnetic back for being stored on top of the machine. It is important to note that some users reported a disparity between heating and cooling features, with heating performing better than cooling.

Sold by Home Depot

Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan

This personal cooling fan is just right for placement on any desk or nightstand, acting as both an air purifier and cooling device. Its built-in LED display allows users to see the airflow level and filter life, signaling when the filter needs to be changed. Additionally, this personal fan provides a smooth 70-degree oscillation. Some users reported that changing the filter can be tedious and expensive over time.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Purifying Heater and Fan in White/Silver

The Dyson HP04 model can clean a room up to 500 square feet by capturing ultra-fine pollutants to project cleaner, fresher air. By connecting to the Dyson Link app, users can see real-time reports and remotely control the machine from the comfort of their smartphone. Additionally, this model acts as a cooler, heater and air purifier and can be voice-controlled via Amazon Alexa. However, some users have noted that the Dyson Link app can be challenging to navigate and manage.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Dyson Purifier Cool

The Dyson purifier cool combines an advanced filtration system with intelligent sensing to help purify and cool an entire room up to 800 square feet. A combination HEPA and carbon filter system can capture ultra-small pollutants to create a cleaner air stream. With a connection to the Dyson Link app, this fan can automatically sense and react to changes in air quality and report it in real-time. Additionally, it is low maintenance and easy to clean, making it discreet and perfect for any living or bedroom. Some users said the LED screen on the device is not very user-friendly without help from the app.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

