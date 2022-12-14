Are at-home COVID tests reliable?

Wondering if your at-home COVID test is reliable is nothing new. Just over a year ago, two million of these tests were recalled due to problems with accuracy. Right now, just in time for the holidays, another voluntary recall is happening: over 11,000 tests have been affected. Here is what you need to know.

What you need to know about the current COVID test recall

Which COVID tests are being recalled?

Detect is a company that is dedicated to the future of home diagnostic tests. It manufactures molecular, over-the-counter tests that can identify SARS-CoV-2 via self-collected nasal swabs. The test has a disposable part and a reusable part, which is called the Detect Hub. Only the actual test, not the hub, has been recalled. Detect’s COVID-19 tests were granted Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2021. This recall affects 11,102 tests that were shipped between July 26, 2022 and Aug. 26, 2022.

Why are the tests being recalled?

Detect, Inc. announced that there is a chance the recalled tests may produce a false negative. However, the reliability of positive test results is not affected. The company has conducted a thorough investigation to identify the issue, and while it has not received any reports of false-negative results, it is issuing a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

How do I identify the recalled tests?

There are only three lots that are affected by this recall: HB264, HY263 and HY264. You can find these numbers on the side of each text box along with the use-by date of 1/1/2023.

What should you do with your recalled tests?

Anyone who has an unused test that has been affected by the recall should dispose of any and all of the tests immediately. While all the test components must be discarded in the regular trash, the outer packaging can be recycled. According to the company, “Detect, Inc. will issue a refund for the affected tests (as verified by Detect) upon customers’ acknowledgment of receipt of the recall-related communication and confirmation that any affected tests in possession have been disposed of.”

At-home COVID tests you can buy now

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

By far, this is the most popular at-home COVID-19 test. You get results in 15 minutes from a noninvasive nasal swab. Sold by Amazon

FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

The compact packaging of this at-home nasal swab kit makes it ideal for travel. Sold by Amazon (five-pack) and Target (single test)

Siemens Healthineers Clintest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test

This kit comes with five easy-to-use rapid tests that produce results within 15 minutes. Sold by Amazon

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

DxTerity has an at-home saliva collection test that comes with prepaid express return shipping, so you get a quick turnaround on your lab results. Sold by Amazon

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

The Celltrion DiaTrust is a nasal swab test that offers results in 15 minutes. Purchase includes two kits. Sold by Amazon

Ellume COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test

While this test is a little more costly, it sends results to your smartphone so you see (in words) whether you are positive or negative. Sold by Target

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit also utilizes technology. Within 15 minutes, you will have results sent to your smartphone so you can save, share or print them. Sold by Amazon

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

This kit promises to deliver results in roughly 10 minutes (rather than the typical 15 minutes). Sold by Amazon

