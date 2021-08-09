Best Nespresso VertuoLine machine

Nespresso Vertuo machines read the barcode on the capsule, automatically selecting the proper settings for the blend of coffee.

The best pod-style coffee machines

Pod-brewed coffee has risen to prominence in the last few years, with many options flooding the market offering different brewing methods and flavors. Pod or capsule-style coffee machines offer convenience and do away with the mess of grinding coffee and cleaning up after the fact.

Many machines are known for trading quality for speed, but Nespresso machines seem to be the exception, allowing for at-home espresso with deep flavors and impressive crema on top. In particular, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is eco-friendly, Bluetooth-capable and offers the most versatility, including the ability to brew extra large 18 oz pour-over-size coffee.

What to know before you buy a Nespresso Vertuo machine

Nespresso Vertuo machines remain some of the most popular pod-style machines for genuinely high-quality coffee. They’re flexible and easy to use while still being capable of brewing a barista-quality cup at home. They’re a more affordable, versatile and easier to use alternative to the original Nespresso machines.

Nespresso capsules

All Nespresso Vertuo machines take Nespresso’s easily recyclable aluminum capsules, though only through their recycling program. Despite the higher cost-per-cup compared to many other pod or capsule-style coffee machines, Nespresso VertuoLine machines may be worth it for the increase in quality and versatility.

VertuoLine features

You can purchase many VertuoLine machines with the Aeroccino milk frother to make easy cappuccinos and lattes. All models include features like automatic shutoff and automatic capsule ejection and storage. They use a patented Gentle Centrifusion technology to give the resulting coffee a richer flavor and add the coveted crema when brewing espresso.

Nespresso VertuoLine FAQ

Q. How are VertuoLine machines different from standard Nespresso machines?

A: Nespresso VertuoLine machines differ from standard Nespresso machines primarily because they’re capable of brewing both espresso and traditional coffee in larger sizes. If you need a larger coffee, a Nespresso Vertuo machine may be the right one for you.

Q. Do Nespresso Vertuo machines take standard coffee pods?

A: Unfortunately, no. Nespresso VertuoLine machines only take Nespresso VertuoLine branded capsules, though each machine comes with some capsules, initially. This makes the cost per cup higher than other capsule-style machines, and there are fewer flavor and roast options, though the quality of the coffee is high.

What drinks do VertuoLine machines make?

A: Nespresso VertuoLine machines can brew several different varieties of coffee, including espresso, double espresso, and 5-ounce, 8-ounce and 12-ounce coffee. The VertuoNext machine can also brew an 18-ounce size.

Nespresso VertuoLine machine cost

VertuoLine machines come at a slightly lower price point than the standard Nespresso machines, ranging in cost from around $150-$250, depending on the size and features.

The 4 best Nespresso Vertuo machines

Best of the best NespressoLine machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Our take: The Nespresso VertuoNext is the newest and smallest VertuoLine model. It’s an eco-friendly and space-saving option with plenty of features.

What we like: It includes some smart features, like Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to brew your favorite coffee from your phone. It’s made of 54% recycled plastic, making it the most eco-friendly of the VertuoLine machines.

What we dislike: Its small size means more frequent maintenance, like refilling the water, but it also means it might fit more easily into smaller kitchens. It’s a little less user-friendly than some of the other models.

Sold by: Available at Sur La Table

Best Nespresso VertuoLine machine for the money

Nespresso VertuoPlus

Our take: The VertuoPlus is the overall best-selling Nespresso Vertuo machine, perhaps because of its versatility, but it is more prone to breakage than other models.

What we like: It has a 40-ounce water tank and an automatic, motorized open-close machine head function.

What we dislike: The automated machine head functionality means it’s more prone to breaking, and the water tank is small compared to the larger Deluxe model.

Sold by: Available at Amazon and Sur La Table

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe

Our take: In most respects, the VertuoPlus Deluxe is virtually identical to the original VertuoPlus, but it has a few critical differences. The water tank has an impressive 60-ounce capacity, and it is the largest capacity water tank on any of the Vertuo machines. It also has an increased capsule storage capacity.

What we like: The increased storage capacity and larger water tank make for easier batch brewing.

What we dislike: Like the standard VertuoPlus, according to consumers, this machine is more prone to breakage and leaking than the other models.

Sold by: Available at Amazon and Sur La Table

Honorable mention Nespresso VertuoLine

Breville Nespresso Vertuo

Our take: The Breville Nespresso Vertuo is one of the flagship Vertuo models. It’s also the only Breville-branded Nespresso Vertuo machine. Though, since all are Nespresso machines, they function almost identically.

What we like: It has a particularly striking, retro-inspired design that stands out from the other Vertuo machines. The water tank can be moved and positioned in multiple ways to fit more easily into smaller kitchens.

What we dislike: It’s on the larger and heavier side, and it doesn’t have the flashy features of the newer machines.

Sold by: Available at Amazon and Sur La Table

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.