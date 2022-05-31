Which electric frying pan is best?

Whether you are looking for additional stove capacity for large gatherings or just prefer to fry outside, an electric frying pan fits the bill. These plug into any outlet and create another cooking surface when space is tight. They are also an excellent option for tent camping, RV travel and van life.

The Cuisinart Nonstick Oval Electric Skillet has more watts for faster cooking and is capable of cooking for a large household.

What to know before you buy an electric frying pan

Electric frying pan size

Electric skillets are a great convenience, but only if they can cook the amount of food you need. Most range in cooking surface size from 11-16 inches. The exterior size may vary, and the capacity may also change depending on how tall the sides are.

Power

Power in electric frying pans is measured in watts. The more watts you have, the faster your pan heats. Look for a minimum of 1,000 watts, with higher numbers for larger pans.

Planned use

The planned use for your electric frying pan determines its height and whether or not you’ll need a lid. For frying, choose one with sides that are at least 2 inches.

What to look for in a quality electric frying pan

Chemical-free nonstick

Anything that touches your food should not use harmful chemicals. The best electric frying pans are free from bisphenol A (BPA), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Easy, accurate temperature control

Whether it is digital, a simple dial or a collection of knobs, temperature control should be easy and accurate. All of the power in the world doesn’t matter if your electric frying pan cannot hold the temperature you need.

Generous handles

Larger handles make it easier to maneuver the pan. Make sure they stay cool to the touch when in use.

Well-fitted lids

To minimize spatters and keep liquids contained without sealing in dangerous steam, look for lids that nestle inside the rim of the pan. Lids also make cleaning up easier.

Recipe book

For beginning cooks especially, a recipe book is crucial. These are filled with recipes tested specifically for your electric frying pan. This virtually guarantees success.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric frying pan

The price is affected by the size of the pan, the reputation of the manufacturer and the overall quality of performance. Expect to spend $50-$200.

Electric frying pan FAQ

Are there safety concerns with electric frying pans?

A. Safety in the kitchen is of paramount concern. Use the following tips to operate your electric frying pan safely.

After each use , turn off and unplug your electric frying pan.

, turn off and unplug your electric frying pan. Make sure your work surface is level.

Treat the electric pan as you would any pan on the stove top. Do not leave it unattended.

as you would any pan on the stove top. Do not leave it unattended. Use oven mitts to handle the outside of the pan. As it heats up, some of the heat may transfer to the walls and handles of the pan.

to handle the outside of the pan. As it heats up, some of the heat may transfer to the walls and handles of the pan. Wooden utensils are best, especially for nonstick pans.

are best, especially for nonstick pans. The deeper the pan , the less likely spatters will occur.

, the less likely spatters will occur. If you are concerned about steam building underneath a lid, choose a pan with vents.

underneath a lid, choose a pan with vents. If your pan comes with a locking mechanism, use that when you transport food.

What’s the best way to care for an electric frying pan?

A. You don’t want to fuss with complicated cleaning, make sure the pan you select is dishwasher safe. If not, here’s how to proceed.

Regardless of whether it goes in the dishwasher or you wash it by hand, let your pan cool completely before cleaning.

or you wash it by hand, let your pan cool completely before cleaning. Unplug the pan.

Use hot water and mild detergent to gently wash the pan. Do not submerge completely, and be mindful of the electric parts.

to gently wash the pan. Do not submerge completely, and be mindful of the electric parts. Each electric frying pan has specific care instructions. Follow the user’s manual for cleaning if you aren’t sure which is best for yours.

What’s the best electric frying pan to buy?

Top electric frying pan

Cuisinart Nonstick Oval Electric Skillet

What you need to know: This heats up fast and is big enough to feed a crowd.

What you’ll love: It has 1,500 watts of power to heat its 12-inch by 15-inch cooking area. The brushed stainless steel is durable and looks great. It cleans up easily in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: The handles get hot when heated, and controlling the heat can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top electric frying pan for the money

Presto Electric Skillet

What you need to know: This is a compact pan that is well-priced.

What you’ll love: It takes up just 16 inches of counter safe space and has 11 inches of cooking surface. You can immerse the entire skillet in water, which means it’s dishwasher-safe and easy to care for. The interior is dependably nonstick. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: It’s pretty small and best suited for singles or couples.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Dash Family Size Electric Skillet

What you need to know: This is a large-capacity skillet that works well for households of four or more people.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 20 cups of food and is available in three colors. It heats quickly and reaches temperatures up to 450 degrees. It has a TruGlide PFOA-free, nonstick surface and comes with a recipe book and a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: It takes up a lot of space on the counter. Some users noted flaking paint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

