Which LG microwave is best?

Reheating food can take time if you do it on a traditional stove. Not only that, but you’ll dirty up more pots and pans than if you were to use a microwave. Like other kitchen appliances, microwaves come in many sizes and designs.

LG is a top appliance manufacturer and offers several models that can help make your life easier. For example, LG 2.0 Cubic Feet Countertop Microwave is powerful enough to heat your food thoroughly, has a modern design and is easy to use.

What to know before you buy an LG microwave

Size

A microwave’s size matters more than you might think. Before buying an LG microwave, you have to consider the size and layout of your kitchen. Larger microwaves are more powerful and ideal for large families, but they look awkward in smaller kitchens with limited counter or cabinet space. If you want the freedom of moving your microwave around your kitchen or one that’s easier to clean, consider getting a smaller model.

Type of microwave

There are three types of microwaves: countertop, over-the-range and built-in.

microwaves are the most common, and because they don’t require any installation, they’re the easiest to move around. Over-the-range microwaves are more permanent than countertop microwaves and usually go above a traditional stove. They are larger and require professional installation.

microwaves are more permanent than countertop microwaves and usually go above a traditional stove. They are larger and require professional installation. Built-in microwaves free up counter space, like over-the-range models, but are usually located somewhere other than above the stove.

Traditional vs. convection microwave

Traditional microwave ovens use microwaves to quickly heat food molecules, while convection ovens use hot air. Convection microwaves offer a healthier way to heat food since it doesn’t remove as many nutrients from the food, but they’re usually more expensive than traditional microwaves.

What to look for in a quality LG microwave

Preset functions

Microwaves have timers to let you know when your food is ready, and many have numeric keypads to choose a precise cooking time. Some have preset functions that usually have a dedicated button, letting you start your microwave quickly without worrying about setting the cooking timer. Standard preset functions include defrosting, heating certain foods like pizza and making popcorn.

Sensor

The best LG microwaves have sensors to detect food heat levels and automatically adjust cooking time and power output so that your food doesn’t overheat. They’re helpful if you’re unsure how long to set your food to cook, but it’s still good to check your food before taking it out to make sure it’s warm enough.

Removable racks

Removable racks are more common in toaster ovens than microwaves, but some models have them. They make it easy to cook several dishes at once instead of one at a time, but you might have to remove them if you need to heat food in a tall container.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG microwave

Countertop and over-the-range models cost $100-$500 depending on size and power output. Built-in microwaves are more expensive and can cost up to $2,000 since they are large and require professional installation.

LG microwave FAQ

How long do microwaves last?

A. Microwaves have an eight-to-10-year average life span but can last longer depending on usage. LG microwaves are high-quality appliances and can last well over 10 years.

What’s the best way to clean a microwave?

A. Microwaves are easy to clean and usually only require a wet cloth to remove food residue. If you want to clean your microwave thoroughly, you can use dish soap, baking soda and even vinegar to remove tough stains and grime.

What’s the best LG microwave to buy?

Top LG microwave

LG 2.0 Cubic Feet Countertop Microwave

What you need to know: This microwave is a top choice for those who want to defrost food in no time with no setbacks, such as cold centers or burned edges.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek, modern design with a stainless steel finish, and it’s large, making it ideal for heating large quantities of food at once. It operates quietly without any startup noise and opens with a push button that many users find more convenient than models with door handles.

What you should consider: The tune that plays when food is ready annoys some customers, and some also reported that it can interfere with Wi-Fi signals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG microwave for the money

LG 0.9 Cubic Feet Countertop Microwave

What you need to know: This microwave is more compact than other LG models, but it is energy-efficient and gets the job done.

What you’ll love: Its sleek design makes it perfect for smaller kitchens with limited counter or cabinet space, and it’s easy to clean. The automatic functions work well, thoroughly heating food, and the timer goes up in increments of 10 seconds for quick and easy access.

What you should consider: The inner panel lights aren’t visible in the dark, and some customers find the lack of a number pad for precise heating times inconvenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 2.2 Cubic Feet Over-The-Range Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This microwave is suitable for large families and has a stylish look that goes great with most decor.

What you’ll love: This microwave looks terrific over traditional models and packs 1,000 watts of power, so it cooks food thoroughly in no time. It operates quietly, has easy-to-use controls and features a bright lower light with an efficient ventilation system.

What you should consider: It’s heavier than other models, and some customers found installation difficult. Also, the LED light can be difficult to read since it’s small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

