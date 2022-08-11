Whether you want to measure radiation levels for your safety or conduct science experiments, a Geiger counter is a great tool.

Which Geiger counter is best?

If you want to monitor radiation levels from a specific source, you need a reliable Geiger counter. This tool can warn you when there is radiation, as well as measure it in the environment. The best one for its ease of use and accuracy is the GCA-03W Geiger Counter Nuclear Radiation Detection Monitor, which comes with a digital meter and external wand.

What to know before you buy a Geiger counter

Effects of radiation

Radiation, or electromagnetic waves as it’s sometimes called, exists all around you in the natural environment. In most cases, it’s found in nontoxic amounts that have no lasting effect on the body. However, exposure to high doses of radiation could damage the DNA and cause cellular breakdown, which could increase the risk of organ failure or cancer. The higher the radiation levels and the longer the exposure, the greater the potential harm to the body, especially for children and young adults.

Using a Geiger counter

The Geiger counter was developed by a German scientist named Hans Geiger in the early 1900s. The original tool could detect radiation but could not identify its source or type.

Some newer models have more advanced technology and features that let them determine the different types of radiation in the area. They come with buttons and switches that let the user change the settings. This is useful for calibration and altering the type of radiation detected and monitored.

These counters can easily detect one or more of the following types of radiation:

X-rays

Alpha waves

Gamma waves

Beta waves

Not all counters can identify all of these waves, though. If you want to examine a specific type of wave, make sure the tool is designed to detect it.

Using one of these devices is straightforward. Wear specialized gloves and other protective gear to protect yourself when dealing with radiation. Turn on the counter and pass it over the material or area you want to examine. The mica window should be facing toward the substance.

When the counter detects radiation, it should emit a sound, such as a “tick” or “click.” The speed of the sound increases when higher amounts of radiation are detected. You can also check the readout to determine whether the material is radioactive and how much radiation there is. The distance and source of radiation both play a role in the device’s ability to detect it.

Screen readings

Many modern Geiger counters have an LCD screen that displays all the information you need, including the current radiation levels. These electromagnetic waves can be measured in different ways, such as:

Counters per minute

Milliroentgens per hour

Sieverts per hour (also displayed in millisieverts or microsieverts)

Some counters incorporate LED lights in their design, which can detect nearby radiation. Others vibrate when exposed to high enough levels. A few even have a backlit screen, which lets you see the results in the dark.

What to look for in a quality Geiger counter

Material and display

Most Geiger counters have a durable hard plastic exterior that keeps them from easily breaking or chipping when dropped. It also protects them from general environmental damage, making them suitable for outdoor use. Some models are even waterproof.

Since most counters are digital, they usually have an LCD screen with a readout. The screen size depends on the counter, so choose one large enough for you to read the display accurately.

Geiger-Muller tube

Geiger counters use a tube, the Geiger-Muller tube, to sense radiation. This tube contains a gas that, when combined with radiation, pushes an electron to create an ion pair. The device then uses currents to send information about the radiation levels, counts per minute or second and other available information to the display. If the tube is damaged, the counter may not work.

In some counters, the tube is located within the device. Many modern devices have an external wand that contains the tube. This wand helps reach into nooks and crannies for a more accurate reading. However, it can be easily damaged, so make sure it’s durable.

Pairing with technology

More specialized counters come with a compatible software or app that works on different devices, such as smartphones or computers. This feature lets you do different things, including:

Connect the counter to the smart device to receive real-time alerts.

to the smart device to receive real-time alerts. Share your findings with others using the app.

with others using the app. Monitor the current radiation levels, as well as graph changes over time.

Modern devices also usually come with different ports you can use to connect them with a pair of headphones, speakers or computer.

Size and weight

Some Geiger counters are small enough to fit in your hand or pocket, while others are boxier and less portable. Handheld devices usually weigh a few ounces, while larger ones can weigh multiple pounds.

Battery

Most counters run on battery. Many modern devices have a rechargeable battery with a USB or AC cord. Some use disposable AA or AAA batteries instead.

How much you can expect to spend on a Geiger counter

Small household Geiger counters usually cost $30–$100, while larger or more advanced devices cost around $10–$400.

Geiger counter FAQ

Can Geiger counters cause radiation?

A. These devices do not cause or contain radiation, even when they’re on.

What is radiation sickness?

A. Radiation sickness, or Acute Radiation Syndrome, is an illness caused by exposure to high radiation levels. Early symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, appetite loss and diarrhea. Long-term exposure could lead to burns or temporary hair loss. It typically only occurs when an individual receives a sudden high dose of radiation that reaches the internal organs. It is treatable, though recovery usually takes a few weeks up to two years.

What’s the best Geiger counter to buy?

Top Geiger counter

GCA-03W Geiger Counter Nuclear Radiation Detection Monitor

What you need to know: This handheld device comes with a digital meter and external wand with a probe for a more accurate reading.

What you’ll love: It can be used to detect gamma rays, X-rays and beta rays. It’s meant for regulatory inspections, but can also be used as a personal device.

What you should consider: It does not detect Alpha radiation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Geiger counter for the money

GQ GMC-320 Plus Geiger Counter Nuclear Radiation Detector

What you need to know: This portable device has a clear display and is simple but effective.

What you’ll love: It can be used on its own, or it can be connected to a computer. It comes with audible and visual signals to alert you to high levels of radiation. It also comes with a USB cord that lets you recharge it.

What you should consider: Although it can identify radiation in the area, it may not provide the most accurate reading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GQ GMC-500Plus Geiger Counter

What you need to know: This enhanced counter has a large display and can be calibrated as needed to detect radiation levels.

What you’ll love: It comes with two tubes and independent calibration settings, as well as a graph mode. It also has built-in flash memory and can be linked to a server to share data from anywhere in the world.

What you should consider: Although it’s fairly intuitive, the instructions are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

