Ditch your chair more in the new year with these huge discounts on standing desks

If you’ve ever considered a standing desk, there’s good reason to pull the trigger. Not only do they have important health benefits, but Flexispot is having a huge holiday sale on desks such as the Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk and the E5 Standard Standing Desk.

How a standing desk helps you

According to the Harvard Health Blog, while standing in place while you work doesn’t have significant effects on calorie burning or weight loss compared to sitting, scientists and health experts have noted other key benefits.

For one, standing helps your blood sugar return to normal levels faster after a meal. It can also help reduce the risk of back and shoulder pain. In addition, spending long hours sitting is linked to higher risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, including colon and breast cancer.

Why it’s a good time to buy a standing desk

The biggest downside to standing desks is that they’re expensive. So, if you’ve been waiting for a deal, now’s your chance. Flexispot is running a holiday sale with up to 50% off its most popular standing desks.

This includes electric motorized desks you can convert from sitting to standing height with the push of a button for ultimate flexibility. All of Flexispot’s desks are customizable, with frames and tops sold separately so you can choose a material that matches your home office aesthetic, get built-in USB ports and wireless chargers and more.

The best deal of all

The best deal during Flexispot’s holiday sale is a standing desk and reclining desk chair combo. During the promotional period, customers who purchase a FlexiSpot E7 or E7 Pro Electric Standing Desk will be eligible to purchase the FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair or Recliner for 50% off.

To get this deal, you’ll have to add both products to your cart where the 50% discount will be applied automatically.

Standing desks up to 50% off for a limited time

Flexispot E5 Electric Standing Desk

The E5 is built for stability with a dual crossbeam and wide feet, plus powerful dual motors for a steady lift to whatever height is comfortable for you to work or play.

Flexispot E2 Electric Standing Desk

The E2 is made for working from home or creating the perfect gaming setup with its sleek design and included cable tray. Customize it with the wood or chipboard top in a finish of your choice, with optional drawers.

Flexispot E7 Pro Electric Standing Desk

The E7 Pro is a premium standing desk that supports up to 440 pounds at any height and comes with a 15-year warranty based on 30,000 lift tests.

Flexispot E7 Electric Standing Desk

The E7 has been named a best-in-class standing desk for three years in a row by testers at “TechRadar” and “USA Today.” With thick legs and a carbon steel base, it’s designed for stability.

Flexispot E7 Plus Electric Standing Desk

The E7 Plus offers ultimate support with four legs and up to 540 pounds capacity. Its keypad supports four preset heights so you can get to work faster.

Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk

Need a standing desk for a smaller space? The Comhar is made for corners with a compact footprint — but all the strength and stability of other models.

