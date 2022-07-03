Which bubble mailer is best?

No matter what shipping service you use, your packages will likely endure a bit of damage while en route to the destination — more so if you’re shipping to a location very far away. For smaller items, you can appropriately protect and support them with a good, strong bubble mailer.

The best bubble mailer is the Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Cushioned Poly Mailers. While these bubble mailers do cost more than most, you get the best bubble mailer on the market with a fully waterproof exterior and extra-thick bubbles.

What to know before you buy a bubble mailer

Durability

Bubble mailers are used to protect valuable items, and a big part of that protection is the durability of the bubble mailer itself. The factors that affect the durability of the bubble mailer are how strong its adhesive is, the material of its construction and the size of the bubbles inside. The most durable bubble mailers will be externally plastic with large internal bubbles and a very strong adhesive.

Size

If your item won’t fit, then your bubble mailer is useless, but if the bubble mailer is too large, then the object will not be properly protected. The appropriate size bubble mailer for any given object is one that is slightly larger than the object to be shipped. The most common bubble mailer sizes are 4 x 8, 6 x 10 and 8.5 x 12 inches.

Quantity

Unless you’re buying a single bubble mailer at a shipping service location, you’ll always find bubble mailers in multi-packs. The most common amounts are typically packs of 25 to 50, but you can find packs of 10 or even massive packs of 250.

What to look for in a quality bubble mailer

Exterior material

While bubble mailers also have internal bubble wrap, the exterior’s construction can vary. Typically these materials are either kraft paper or plastic, with plastic being more resistant to water and moisture and kraft paper being a little more or less durable depending on how thick the kraft paper is.

Adhesive

Bubble mailers always seal their item inside using a strip of adhesive located on the flap of the opening. All you need to do is peel and press, but you’ll want to make sure your bubble mailer’s adhesive is known for being strong. A weak adhesive could open in transit, causing a lost or badly damaged item. The best way to determine adhesive strength is by reading user reviews or testing the adhesive yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a bubble mailer

The cost of bubble mailers can vary widely depending on factors like the size of the bubble mailers and how many come in a pack. Most packages that cost less than $10 will include small-sized, limited-quantity bubble mailers. For $30 or more, you typically find massive quantities — as much as 250 depending on size. The range between $10-$30 covers just about any size and quantities between 25 and 100.

Bubble mailer FAQ

Is there a difference between bubble mailers and padded mailers?

A. Absolutely. Padded mailers utilize layers of paper or foam wrapped in kraft paper to provide reasonable protection for items that aren’t inherently easy to damage. Bubble mailers utilize bubble wrap of varying thicknesses, which gives equally varied levels of protection. Bubble mailers can also come with plastic exteriors to provide protection against moisture.

What’s the best shipping service to use when shipping bubble mailer-protected items?

A. Many choose to use the United States Postal Service. You choose any class of shipping depending on how quickly you need to get your item to your destination and the factors of the item itself, like its weight and size.

Do the given dimensions refer to the exterior size of the envelope or the size of the interior?

A. The dimensions of a bubble mailer will almost always refer to the exterior size. The interior size will always be a little smaller, though it could be even smaller if your bubble mailer uses extra-thick bubbles for protection.

What’s the best bubble mailer to buy?

Top bubble mailer

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Cushioned Poly Mailers

What you need to know: Duck Brand is one of the best brands available for shipping needs and their bubble mailer continues the trend.

What you’ll love: The front includes lines to keep your shipping address neat and orderly, plus the exterior is waterproof.

What you should consider: The price is a little higher than other options, thanks to the brand name.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble mailer for the money

HBlife Kraft Bubble Mailers

What you need to know: Affordability is the name of the game for this large combo pack of bubble mailers.

What you’ll love: This combo pack comes with 50 bubble mailers — more than enough for most shipping needs.

What you should consider: These bubble mailers are noticeably thinner than most options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UCGOU Poly Bubble Mailers

What you need to know: This is an excellent mid-tier option for anyone who likes a little color in their life.

What you’ll love: Multiple color options mean you can find your favorite color or the favorite color of the recipient.

What you should consider: The interior space is smaller than many other bubble mailers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

