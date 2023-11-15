Which custom dog gifts are best?

What’s cuter than getting your pup a present? Getting your dog a gift that is one of a kind and personalized just for them. Pet parents love to dote on their furry friend and personalized toys, gear or even snacks can feel like just the ticket to making a dog’s gift feel twice as special. We rounded up a collection of the best personalized dog gifts available.

Best personalized dog toys

ChalkTalk Sports Personalized Printed Tennis Ball

This bright yellow tennis ball can be customized with “[Name]’s Ball” printed in black letters above it. The dog ball is designed as a keepsake but fully functional if you don’t mind the imagery getting a little roughed up over time.

OakPo Paper Co. Customized Dog Toy with Squeaker

Everything about this bone-shaped plush squeaky dog toy is customizable, from the fabric to the color to whether it features knotted ropes on the sides. Your dog’s name can be printed in clear, large letters across the front in just about any thread color. The toy comes in four sizes.

Cordav LLC Personalized Carved Bone Dog Toy Gift

This dog toy is about 6.25 inches long and made from natural beef bone. Your dog’s name can be engraved across the front in large capital letters.

Best personalized dog accessories

SoGoodSoWood Dog Bandana

These custom dog bandanas come in seven designs ranging from pretty florals to tribal-themed, featuring a custom leather name patch along the bottom. It’s the perfect fall or winter accessory for a dog. The bandana comes in five sizes to suit a variety of pups, made from machine-washable 100% cotton.

Loving Wings Designs Personalized Pet Dog ID Tag

These personalized dog tags are beautifully engraved, featuring 16 font and picture styles from which to choose, from unique floral designs to standard paw prints. The custom dog tags have a 1-inch in diameter and come in silver, rose gold or gold-toned stainless steel.

TrendyCraftsShop Custom Printed Dog Coat Vest

A reflective vest is a must-have for walking your dog at night. This personalized option comes in five high-visibility colors and three sizes, with custom text printed along the bottom.

TagPup Personalized Dog Collar with Laser-Engraved Metal Buckle

This custom dog collar is about 1 inch wide and available in several sizes as well as three lovely canvas cotton patterns. The buckle closure on this customized dog collar is laser-engraved with your pet’s name, with enough room to include a phone number. The buckle comes in black-, gold- or silver-toned metal.

Best personalized dog snacks and treats

Duke’s Homemade Treats Personalized Dog Treats

Offered in apple or pumpkin flavors, these bone-shaped dog treats feature your dog’s name printed across the top. The treats are made from dog-friendly ingredients like chicken stock and peanut butter and come available in small, medium and large bags.

Love Enzo Dog Treats Custom Gotcha Day + Birthday Vegan Dog Treats

Celebrate your dog’s birthday or “gotcha day” with these vegan dog treats. Each package comes with two birthday cake-shaped treats, two bone-shaped dog biscuits and six small heart-shaped treats with your dog’s name printed across the top.

My Best Friend Bakery Mini Dog Cupcakes

These mini dog cupcakes serve about six dogs and are customized with dog-safe fudge and sprinkles in a custom color scheme of your choosing. Each cupcake has a frosted dog bone-shaped treat on top.

My Best Friend Bakery Dog Birthday Cake

This festively frosted 4-inch dog cake serves about four dogs and comes in peanut butter or carob-fudge flavors. It can be customized with holiday colors and read “Happy Birthday” across the top along with your dog’s name in frosting.

Best personalized dog clothing

DG Custom Graphics Custom Personalized Dog Booties

This set comes with four faux leather and fleece dog boots in pink or brown. There are several sizes offered and your dog’s name is printed across the closure on the front paw boots. You can even include customized artwork. They’re perfect for keeping your pup comfortable in the winter.

WithCongratulations Personalized Dog Jumper

This adorable dog sweater is knitted from thick acrylic yarn that’ll keep your pup warm on cold winter days. The sleeveless jumper offers full mobility and is conveniently machine-washable. It comes in four sizes and nine colors, personalized with your dog’s name on the back of the collar.

Best personalized dog gear

Go Go Cute Puppy Custom Personalized Embroidered Dog Leash

Available in nine colors and two lengths, this nylon dog leash is embroidered with your pup’s name in just about any thread color. You can even choose to include a phone number with your dog’s name just in case your pup runs off during a walk.

PressedArtByPoly Personalized Retractable Pet Leash

This black retractable leash features your dog’s name printed on one side and their photo on the other, both on a sweet paw-print patterned background. There are 12 background colors available, and it comes in two lengths: 9.8 feet for pets under 53 pounds and 16.4 feet for pets under 88 pounds.

BoboCollar Personalized Step in Dog Harness

This step-in personalized dog harness comes in 25 colors and four sizes The harness features a black, silver, rose gold or gold buckle engraved with your dog’s name. Along with this custom dog harness, you can get a matching collar, leash, bow tie and poop bag for an additional cost.

ModPawsUS Personalized Dog Bowl

These personalized dog bowls are seriously cute, with your dog’s name and photo displayed on the front. The ceramic custom dog bowls come in 10 colors and two sizes, with your furry pal’s name in a modern or handwriting-inspired font.

Best personalized dog furniture and décor

OnePoshPup Personalized Paw Print Dog Blanket

Your pup will love cozying up with one of these personalized dog blankets. It’s made of super soft minky fabric that’s machine-washable. It features an ivory paw print pattern on one side, with a single paw print and your dog’s name on the other side in one of 40 colors and patterns. The custom dog blanket comes in four sizes ranging from 18 by 22 inches to 40 by 60 inches.

WithCongratulations Personalized Dog Bed

These custom dog beds come in six colors with your dog’s name in bold letters along the edge. It has a polyester outer lining that can be removed for cleaning, with a fiber filling and waterproof, nonslip base. This personalized dog bed comes in four sizes.

Custom Catch Personalized Dog Mat

Available in purple, gray, maroon, blue and beige, this soft polyester-fleece cushion comes in three sizes with your dog’s name printed across the top. It’s machine washable and fits nicely in a dog crate or loose on the floor to provide your pup with a snuggly place to curl up.

Pet Artist Collapsible Dog Toy Storage Basket

This foldable 14.5-inch- by 9-inch basket fits all your dog’s toys and has their name printed across the edge. It has two sturdy handles with a 100% polyester interior. Wipe clean only.

Whiprint Custom Ceramic Dog Container

This white ceramic jar reads “I did it all for the cookie” with your pet’s name printed inside a bone on the front. The wooden top has a rubber seal that’ll keep treats fresh. You can toss the jar in the dishwasher, but the top should be washed by hand. There are three fonts and two container sizes available: 6 by 4 inches and 9 by 6 inches.

Groove This Woodshop Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand

This raised dog bowl stand comes with two stainless-steel bowls and features your dog’s name printed across the front. The wooden stand comes in four sizes and six colors and is easy to clean. Both bowls are dishwasher-safe.

HeatherMayCreates Personalized Crate Dog Sign

This custom dog crate sign will add style to its kennel. The walnut and engineered wood sign hangs on the side of a kennel, with a bone or rectangular design and five font choices.

WeddingFavorsandDeco Dog House Name Plate

These bone-shaped metal signs turn run-of-the-mill dog houses into custom dog houses. The metal is powder-coated for enhanced durability, so it’ll stand up to the elements. They come in six sizes ranging from 12 to 36 inches.

