Which cat scratching post is best?

Getting a scratching post is a great way to satisfy your cat’s need to scratch while protecting your rugs and couches. However, cats are finicky creatures so finding the right post for your cat can be a challenge. For a high-quality scratching post that doubles as a lounger, consider the PetFusion Cat Scratcher Lounge.

What to know before you buy a cat scratching post

Benefits

A cat scratcher works to stimulate your cat physically and mentally. It keeps your cat’s nails in good shape, which prevents overgrown nails and other problems. Some scratching posts have a toy attachment or a lounge area, which gives your cat something to play with or an extra place to relax.

Size

Scratching posts come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so consider the space available in your home when picking one out. If you have very limited floor space, opt for a scratching post that mounts to the wall or hangs off the doorknob. If you have a lot of floor space, choose a larger scratching post.

Shape

Despite the name, not all scratching posts are post shaped. There are scratching posts designed horizontally to provide a space to lounge as well as ample scratching room. There are square and triangular scratching posts with hollow centers that give your cat a little hiding spot as well as surface area for scratching. The best shape for your cat depends on its particular characteristics and behaviors.

What to look for in a quality cat scratching post

Stability

If you have a particularly playful cat, get a sturdy scratching post that won’t fall over when they get excited or try to climb it. If a scratching post is oriented vertically, ensure the base is large and heavy so it is sufficiently stable.

Materials

Wood scratching posts tend to be durable, sturdy and stable. They tip over less often than other materials, but they also can cost a bit more. Also, not all cats enjoy scratching wood.

Sisal rope is one of the most comfortable materials for your kitty to scratch because it wears down the nails more effectively than other materials. It tends to be affordable. However, sisal rope can look ragged after regular use, so you may want to maintain its appearance by trimming the tatters.

Carpet scratching posts are readily available and fairly inexpensive. Some cats really enjoy a carpeted material to sink their claws into. Carpet isn’t the healthiest material for cats’ claws, though, and your kitty can’t always tell the difference between the carpeted post they are allowed to scratch and the living room carpet.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat scratching post

Expect to spend between $15-$60 on a cat scratching post. For $15-$20, you’ll typically find small rectangular posts that go on the floor or wall and are made from a cardboard-like material. For $45 or more, you can find large scratching posts that have a spot for your cat to lounge. For most consumers, a $20-$40 post is ideal.

Cat scratching post FAQ

Where should you place the cat scratching post?

A. It’s important to pick a good spot because your cat is more likely to use the scratching post if it is in a spot they like. One of the reasons cats scratch objects is to mark territory, so your cat is more likely to use the post if you place it in a location of the house the cat frequents. If you have a piece of furniture or other object the cat likes to scratch, try placing your post near that for an alternative.

How can you make sure your cat likes the scratching post?

A. The short answer is, you can’t. Cats are fairly unpredictable creatures and they can be very picky. You may have an idea of what your cat will like and use based on existing behaviors and quirks, but many cat owners find it takes some trial and error to find a post their cat loves and regularly uses.

What’s the best cat scratching post to buy?

Top cat scratching post

PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

What you need to know: This cat scratcher is at the top of the list for its stability, quality and cat-attracting materials.

What you’ll love: With high-quality construction and a six-month warranty, this cat scratcher is top-notch. It is the perfect combination of comfortable lounging space and safe scratching. It is also surprisingly easy to clean.

What you should consider: Due to its sturdy construction, it’s heavier than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top cat scratching post for the money

4 Paws Stuff Tall Cat Scratching Post

What you need to know: This budget-friendly model offers sturdy construction at a good price.

What you’ll love: The sturdy base holds in place a 22-inch post built to last and has a fuzzy ball attached at the top for play. It is easy to assemble and covered with a material that naturally attracts cats to scratch it.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a place for the cat to relax.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

4Claws Basics Collection Wall-Mounted Scratching Post

What you need to know: This space-saving option is ideal for small spaces and cats that like to scratch on walls.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% recycled materials, this model securely attaches to the wall with adhesive-backed mounting hooks. It is simple and straightforward for any cat to use.

What you should consider: It is not very durable and doesn’t have a lot of features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

