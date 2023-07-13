BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
100+ best deals of Prime Week 2023
Amazon Prime Day is technically over, but the deals are not. The hottest discounted items this year include electronics, beauty items, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can find huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs and more. To help you quickly find the best deals of Prime Day 2023, we’ve curated a list of our favorites.
The deals below were last updated on July 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Featured deals
If you’re looking for the best items at a glance, these products are our favorites for Prime Day.
SMONET 1080P Movie Projector 32% OFF
Take your movie nights to the next level with this awesome projector that connects to your phone for movie nights on the go. It can even be projected up to 200″ and with the built-in speaker, you will never want to watch movies another way again. Day two of Prime Day has this projector sitting at a whopping 59% off.
Sold by Amazon
Crockpot Electric Lunchbox 11% OFF
Keep those hot meals warm all lunch long with this awesome lunchbox. Featuring a locking lid and a detachable cord, this is the perfect way to keep meals on the go. At 33% off, this is an excellent pick-up for the second day of Prime Day.
Sold by Amazon
Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer with ClothZen Cloth 11% OFF
Meredith Gallo, BestReviews senior editor for testing and research, says: “This is one of the best hair dryers on the market. This blow dryer will give you a sleek blowout without causing excess heat damage.” This coveted hair dryer is on sale now at 20% off for Prime Day 2.
Sold by Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub 20% OFF
Nothing says summer like spending time outdoors, and this Coleman hot tub will help you do just that. It’s conveniently inflatable, features 140 jets to help you relax and fits up to four people.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF
With the JBL Flip 5, you can have a party wherever you are. The small but powerful speaker is waterproof, offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be paired with other units to create a more immersive listening experience.
Sold by Amazon
Prime Day summer fun deals
One of the best things about Prime Day is that it happens in the summer. This means all of those fun outdoor items that you’ve been hoping to get can be yours at a discount. Whether its swimming pool accessories or backyard toys, now is a great time to get ’em all.
- Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner 27% OFF
- Soppycid Reusable Water Bomb Balloons 30% OFF
- Airhead Great Big Mable Towable Rider Tube 39% OFF
- Callaway Golf Rangefinder 33% OFF
- Sun Bum Reef Compliant SPF 50 Sunscreen 8% OFF
- Vistop Extra-Large Foldable Dog Pool 24% OFF + 8% COUPON
- Radio Flyer Stroll ‘N Wagon with Canopies 10% OFF
- Aegend Swim Goggles 30% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 19% OFF
- Zerhunt Bubble Machine 40% OFF + $3 COUPON
- S+S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Chalk 17% OFF + $5 OFF COUPON
- Crossnet 4-Way Beach Volleyball Set 15% OFF
- Vistop Nonslip Splash Pad 34% OFF
- Coolwave Inflatable Floating Dock $30 OFF COUPON
Prime Day vacuum deals
Purchasing the right vacuum not only gets your home cleaner, but it can also free up your time. For instance, some robot vacuums will empty themselves so you don’t have to lift a finger for weeks at a time. The listings in this category will help you quickly find the best vacuums for the best price.
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum 27% OFF
- iRobot Roomba i4 Plus EVO 19% OFF
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 20% OFF
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 22% OFF
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni 42% OFF
- Lefant M210 Pro $100 OFF COUPON
Prime Day everyday essentials deals
It’s not really much fun to buy things you have to get. However, when you can save money doing it, the task becomes much more enjoyable. Thanks to Prime Day, you can get your everyday home essentials for less than you imagined. Why not stock up and save?
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 40% OFF + 5% OFF 2 ITEMS WITH CODE DCK773P7
- The Equadose Pill Splitter 25% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 11% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 35% OFF
- Contigo Stainless Steel Tumbler 27% OFF
- Noco Genius Smart Car Battery Charger 25% OFF
- Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 20% OFF
- Kischers Safety Goggle Set 35% OFF
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beautural Clothes Steamer 23% OFF
- Simple Deluxe Industrial Floor Fan 22% OFF
- Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 29% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 28% OFF
- Aroeve Air Purifier 29% OFF
- Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 42% OFF
- Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 37% OFF + 12% OFF COUPON
- American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set 40% OFF
Prime Day back-to-school deals
There’s no need to wait until August to start buying those items you know your student will need for school. Right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on back-to-school supplies for all ages. You can get everything you need before the late-summer crunch.
- Zinus Jennifer 63-Inch Black Frame Desk 6% OFF
- CyberPower 10-Outlet PDU 37% OFF
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle 7% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 32% OFF
- Apple AirTag, 4-Pack 9% OFF
- Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF
- TP-Link USB to Ethernet Adapter 15% OFF
- SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner 7% OFF
- PGDLOF Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone 50% OFF + $5 OFF COUPON
- Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF
Prime Day computer accessories deals
If you spend long hours in front of a computer every day, you’ll want the right accessories to help make things easier. Prime Day means you’ll see significant discounts on keyboards, mice, webcams, memory drives and more.
- Logitech Brio 4K Webcam 40% OFF
- Mackie CR-X PC Sound Bar 41% OFF
- WD My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac 28% OFF
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD 53% OFF
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard 16% OFF
- Crucial 2.5-Inch Internal SSD 44% OFF
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard 43% OFF
- Logitech C920 1080p Webcam 43% OFF
- Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam 45% OFF
- Logitech MK470 Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo 38% OFF
Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
It’s easy to get stuck using the same appliances year after year, never trying the much-hyped newer items because you’re comfortable. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new appliance and learn a fresh cooking technique that can make your life easier and your food better.
- Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 20% OFF
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper 25% OFF + $5 COUPON
- Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener 26% OFF
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 23% OFF
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker 20% OFF
- Nutribullet Personal Blender 24% OFF
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 18% OFF + $22.37 OFF COUPON
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender 27% OFF
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven 24% OFF
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine 27% OFF
Prime Day skin care deals
Your skin often gets overlooked when it comes to care. You need to protect it from the sun, moisturize it and nourish it to keep yourself looking healthy. This collection of products will help you do exactly that.
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask 11% OFF
Prime Day makeup deals
Be honest. Is it ever possible to have too much makeup? We didn’t think so either. Luckily, makeup is on sale during Prime Day. This means you can stock up on your favorites while also picking up some new accessories that will make your Instagram filters jealous.
- Rechoo Fusion Eye Shadow Palette 56% OFF
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 20% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 6% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Focallure 2-Piece Cream Eyeshadow Stick 38% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponges Set 46% OFF + 30% OFF COUPON
Prime Day apparel deals
Whether you’re looking to change up your style completely or just aiming to update your basics, there couldn’t be a more perfect time to do so. Take advantage of Prime Day to elevate your closet without breaking the bank.
- Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Round Sunglasses 29% OFF
- New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers 35% OFF
- Calvin Klein Triangle Wireless Bra 30% OFF
- Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants 50% OFF
- Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Short-Sleeve Classic Fit Polo 43% OFF
Prime Day lawn and garden deals
Over the summer, taking care of the outside of your home becomes a priority. You have to cut the grass, trim the weeds, water the garden and more. Prime Day is an excellent time to get all the tools you need to accomplish those tasks because you can save so much money.
- Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $120 OFF COUPON
- Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer 12% OFF
- Reductus Retractable Garden Hose Reel Wall Mount 8% OFF + $23 OFF COUPON
- 2Wayz Hose Splitter 17% OFF
- Snapfresh 20-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower 22% OFF + $20 OFF COUPON
- Palone Electric Fly Swatter 30% OFF
- Blue Wave Gold Rectangular In-Ground Pool Winter Cover 9% OFF
Prime Day patio deals
Your patio can be an oasis. It can be your dream getaway that is only a few steps away. With just a few key items, such as a fire pit, an umbrella and a few pieces of furniture, you might never experience wanderlust again. Even better, you can purchase what you need this Prime Day at substantial discounts.
- Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent 14% OFF
- Fire Sense Sawyer Aluminum Fire Pit Table 40% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 18% OFF
- Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider 31% OFF
- Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF + $3 COUPON
- Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Sectional Set 22% OFF
Prime Day TV deals
How old is your TV? If you had to think about the answer, it’s probably too old. Technology changes fast, and TVs that are only a few years old are remarkably inferior to modern models that give you the best picture through smart technology and AI assistance. If you are still using cable because your TV can’t connect to the internet, it’s way past time for an upgrade.
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 36% OFF
- Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 40% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 18% OFF
- Wediou Projector Screen with Stand 40% OFF
- Roku Streambar 32% OFF
- Elived TV Wall Mount 29% OFF
Prime Day Apple, Amazon and Samsung deals
Gadgets are toys for adults. Whether it’s a smartwatch, an Echo device or the newest Apple AirPods, there’s definite FOMO if you don’t have the latest and greatest. Prime Day is the perfect time to catch up. Right now, you can get Apple, Amazon and Samsung devices at prices you might not find again until Black Friday.
- Apple Watch Series 8 $59.99 OFF COUPON
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 40% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 35% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 10% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 50% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy A54 21% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 51% OFF
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV 17% OFF
- Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Sound Bar 45% OFF
Prime Day Barbiecore deals
With the upcoming Barbie movie set to hit theaters next week, Barbie has never been more popular. Amazon is offering plenty of terrific discounts on Barbie dolls, playsets, accessories, and other Barbie-themed items.
- Funboy and Barbie Official Pool Float Chaise Lounger 20% OFF
- Townley Girl Barbie Nail Polish Set 16% OFF
- Barbie Chelsea Pet Vet Playset 35% OFF
- Barbie Dreamtopia Doll 49% OFF + $2.34 OFF Coupon
- Barbie Convertible Toy Car 33% OFF + $2.67 COUPON
- Barbie ‘Malibu’ Doll with Seahorse Pet 61% OFF
Prime Day cookware deals
The right cookware can make a huge difference in your results in the kitchen. This Prime Day, you can snag high-quality pans, skillets, pots and Dutch ovens at a nice discount.
- Martha Stewart Bosworth 10-Piece Cookware Set 15% OFF
- Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF
- Carote Egg Pan 50% OFF
- Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan 9% OFF
- HexClad 10-Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan 20% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON
Prime Day mattress deals
Having trouble getting quality rest? These mattresses are super comfy and can help you get a good night’s sleep.
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 32% OFF
- King Koil Luxury Air Mattress Queen 12% OFF
- Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress 12-Inch 19% OFF
- Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress 29% OFF
- Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Medium-Plush Mattress 27% OFF
Prime Day home decor deals
Decorating your home the proper way can create a cozy feel with plenty of ambiance. Amazon is offering big discounts on home decor items such as fountains, canvas art, rugs and more.
- Wieco Art Starry Night Canvas Print 57% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror 33% OFF
- NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror 32% OFF
- Pauwer Slim Wall Sconces Set 33% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Globe Electric 65931 Wall Sconce 47% OFF
- Pagisofe Super Soft Shaggy Rug 8% OFF COUPON
Prime Day toy deals
Toys can be expensive, but you’ll find several terrific sales this Prime Day on all kinds of toys. Whether you want to get your little one educational toys, action figures, arts and crafts or playsets, Amazon has tons of great deals.
- Nerf Vortex Ultra Grip Football 35% OFF
- The Original Slinky 28% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Peg Puzzles 44% OFF
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck 25% OFF
- VTech KidiBeats Drum Set 42% OFF
- Orrente Remote Control Car 55% OFF
- Connect 4 54% OFF
- Play-Doh Peppa Pig Stylin’ Set 58% OFF
- Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker 39% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Magic Color Mixing Bowl 50% OFF
- VTech Turn and Learn Driver 43% OFF
Prime Day gaming deals
If you’re a hardcore gamer, you’ll want to check out the hottest gaming discounts this Prime Day. You can get a gaming monitor, graphics cards, headsets, keyboards, controllers and other awesome tech to enhance your gaming experience, all at a big discount.
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved 4K Gaming Monitor 43% OFF
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 9% OFF
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Red) 20% OFF
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (RX 5500, Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) 22% OFF
- Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 29% OFF
- HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone 33% OFF
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset 21% OFF
Prime Day organization deals
Keeping your home tidy can be challenging, but you can take a huge step toward maintaining it with several high-quality organization products. That includes desk, pantry and closet organizers as well as jars, canisters, bags and stackable containers.
- Marbrasse 3-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer 39% OFF + $6 OFF COUPON
- Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins 35% OFF + $2 COUPON
- VTOPMART Airtight Pantry Organization System 28% OFF + $4 OFF COUPON
- Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags 24% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Zomilb Under Sink Organizers 50% OFF
- X-Cosrack Jewelry Organizer 43% OFF
- Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer 43% OFF + $2 OFF COUPON
Prime Day cleaning deals
Home cleaning duties can be a drag, but Prime Day is offering lots of discounts on excellent cleaning tools to help you get the job done. You can save big on products such as disinfectant wipes, vacuum cleaners, stain removers and mops.
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 20% OFF
- Wet & Forget Moss, Mold, Mildew, & Algae Stain Remover 13% OFF
- Clorox ToiletWand Cleaning Kit 39% OFF
- YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber 14% OFF + $10 OFF COUPON
