An electric bike might seem counterintuitive, since the point of riding a bike is to pedal and get in a good workout. However, the motor on an electric bikes is an assistive function that can make your commute to work faster or help you travel uphill on rugged terrain with less resistance.

There are many functions and features you should look for when shopping for one, but the best electric bikes are durable, reliable, cover a lot of distance and help you go at your own pace.

What should I know about electric bikes?

Work commute

If you commute to work and have decided to ditch your car for something more affordable and eco-friendly, an electric bike can be an excellent investment. An electric bike will help you cover more distance than a standard bike, but you should consider how far you have to travel each day, since the amount of assistance the motor gives you depends on how hard you pedal.

Mountain trail riding

If you enjoy riding on rugged dirt trails, an electric bike can help you travel across uneven terrain or uphill slopes. The electric motor can give you an additional boost, meaning you can conserve more energy and ride for extended periods without getting as tired as you would on a regular bike.

The battery must be charged periodically

Most electric bikes can cover 25 to 35 miles on a full charge, so if your commute or riding route is long, you’ll want to charge it nightly. If you don’t remember to charge the battery, the motor might run out of juice, and you could be late for work or find yourself struggling on a rugged trail. Most electric bikes have removable water-resistant batteries, so you don’t need to worry about the rain damaging them.

Top features to look for in an electric bike

Speeds

A bike with several speeds lets you ride at your own pace and is crucial for minimizing resistance on slopes. Most electric bikes offer either 18 or 21 speeds, so you can switch among many settings based on what you find comfortable.

Distance and top speed

While even the best electric bikes can only cover approximately 35 miles on a full charge, most can only travel about 20 to 30 miles before the battery needs charging. Also, the average electric bike can provide pedal assistance and help propel you to speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, but some-high end models can get you going as fast as 40 mph.

Throttle: twist vs. sensor

Many electric bikes have motorcycle-style throttles for switching pedal assistance modes. They’re easy to use and let you choose how much help you want as you ride. Other bikes have an automatic sensor that detects how fast you pedal and adjusts assistance accordingly.

The 10 best electric bikes

Best electric bikes under $1,000

Ancheer 21-Speed Mountain e-Bike

This bike covers up to 40 miles on a full charge and can go as fast as 20 mph. There are four power output levels for assistance, and you can pedal or turn the thumb throttle to activate the motor.

Sold by Amazon

Miclon Cybertrack 100 Electric Bike

You can spend less time charging the battery and more time riding with this bike’s integrated three-hour fast charging feature. It offers a top speed of 20 mph and a front suspension fork for superior shock absorption.

Sold by Amazon

TotGuard Electric Bike

If you’re turned off by the high cost of most electric bikes or are working with a budget, this 21-speed model is affordable and has a stylish black and orange design. The battery is water-resistant, and the mechanical disc brakes are reliable and durable.

Sold by Amazon

Best electric bikes $1,000-$2,000

Healy Ridge Electric Bike

This sturdy mountain bike is super lightweight and has a stylish design. It has an 18-speed twist shifter, a comfortable seat and covers up to 25 miles on a full charge.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bicyle

With wide 26-inch tires, this electric bike is optimized for use on rugged terrain and mountain trails. It has a removable battery with a lock function, four working modes, and an LCD screen that shows cycling data.

Sold by Amazon

Schwinn e-Mendocino Electric Cruiser Bike

Those looking for a reliable electric bike for long-distance rides will love this one. It has a 250-watt rear hub motor, a pedal assist system and a lightweight aluminum frame, and the battery takes four hours to charge.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nishiki Women’s Escalante Electric Comfort Bike

This bike is stylish and functional with a sturdy frame and a beach cruiser style. It can go as fast as 20 mph and comes with two sets of keys for turning the motor on and off.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Schwinn Adult Marshall Step-Thru Electric Hybrid Bike

This bike has a removable battery that’s easy to charge and a handlebar controller for activating different pedal assistance levels. You can travel 35 miles on a full charge, and the headlights and taillights boost visibility at night.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best electric bikes over $2,000

Diamondback Union 1 e-Bike

Made for rugged riding, this bike has a 27-inch wheelset, a powerful 350-watt motor and hydraulic disc brakes. It can go as fast as 28 mph using pedal assistance, and the 10-speed system lets you go at your own pace.

Sold by Backcountry

Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus e-Bike

This bike has a sturdy 7000 series aluminum frame, built-in shifting and covers up to 70 miles. The large tires eliminate road chatter, the belt drive system delivers a smooth ride and a dual-suspension system helps reduce shock vibrations.

Sold by Backcountry

