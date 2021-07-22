The best golf club travel case

You’ll probably want a golf club travel case that’s big enough to carry both your golf bag and the clubs, although some smaller units are made for the clubs only.

Which golf club travel case is best?

When you plan to play golf on a trip, you could rent clubs at the course. But if you want the best chance to play a round with an impressive score, you’ll want to bring your own clubs.

The safest and smartest way to carry your golf clubs on your trip is with a golf club travel case. These cases often are big enough to fit your entire bag and club set, and they may be soft-sided or hard-sided.

To learn more about golf club travel cases and bring your game wherever you go, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite case is the CaddyDaddy Golf Constrictor 2 Travel Cover, which includes lockable zippers and straps for maximum security.

Considerations when choosing golf club travel cases

When traveling with your golf clubs, you’ll want to think about the method of travel before deciding whether you need a golf club travel case and what type you need.

Soft-sided cases

A soft-sided case is usually a good choice if you’re traveling by car, train, or sea. These cases have thick cloth exteriors, so they will flex as you carry them. They have a little bit of padding on the interior, but their level of protection lags behind hard-sided cases. However, they are generally less expensive and are almost always less bulky.

Hard-sided cases

A hard sided case consists of impact-resistant ABS. It will not compress when placed under the weight of other items, protecting the gear inside of it. These cases often have quite a bit of padding as well.

We always recommend a hard-sided case for your golf bag when traveling by air. Baggage handlers will not have the time to take special care with your golf bag when loading it on the airplane.

If you’ll be traveling by car with a lot of other people with a trunk full of luggage, a hard-sided case is a smart choice to protect the clubs from being crushed.

Golf club travel case features

Golf club travel cases may have a few features to better protect your clubs and make carrying the case easier.

Wheels: Some cases have two or four wheels. A wheeled case is easier to move through an airport, especially if you’re carrying a lot of other luggage.

Price of a golf club travel case

Soft-sided cases often cost $100 or less, but you should expect to pay at least $200 for a hard-sided case that will accommodate your entire bag. In general, more expensive cases have larger capacities and offer more protection.

Golf club travel case FAQ

Q. Do golf club travel cases come with a lock?

A. Some hard-sided cases do. However, you need to be certain the lock is TSA-approved for air travel. Otherwise, it does you no good, and you’ll have to purchase one separately anyway.

Q. Will my clubs be completely safe inside a travel case?

A. There are no guarantees, of course. But your clubs have a good chance of remaining undamaged with a sturdy case. We recommend insuring them, though.

Golf club travel cases we recommend

Best of the best

CaddyDaddy’s Golf Constrictor 2 Travel Cover

Our take: An extremely sturdy travel case that will keep your clubs secure throughout the entire trip.

What we like: Large enough to work with a huge golf bag. Case weighs only 8 pounds, so it doesn’t add much bulk to your travel load.

What we dislike: It has wheels, but they’re not as sturdy as they should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

IZZO Golf’s Padded Travel Cover

Our take: A value-priced golf bag travel case that has more interior padding than others in this price range.

What we like: Will collapse down when you need to store it. Can accommodate even a large golf bag.

What we dislike: It doesn’t have wheels, so you’ll have to carry it over your shoulder through the airport.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsonite’s Hard-Sided Golf Travel Cover

Our take: A trusted brand name in travel gear has created an extremely durable case for carrying a golf bag.

What we like: Has plenty of padding inside the case. Includes four wheels that can swivel, making it easy to maneuver this case through an airport.

What we dislike: Expensive. It’s so big that it may not fit in the trunk of a sedan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

